Jaylen Warren Nominated For FedEx Ground Player Award For Week Ten

In the Pittsburgh Steelers’ 23-19 win over the Green Bay Packers, Jaylen Warren rushed for 101 yards on 15 carries, averaging 6.7 yards per carry and scoring a touchdown. He also chipped in another nine yards on two receptions.

Warren was nominated for FedEx Ground Player of Week 10 for his efforts.

It was the first career 100-yard rushing game for Warren one week after he had his first career 100-plus yards from scrimmage in a game. He, along with Najee Harris, have combined for 371 rushing yards over the last two weeks and helped the Steelers eclipse the 200-yard rushing mark in Week 10. The offensive line, and Broderick Jones starting at right tackle, have been a catalyst for the improved running game.

Head coach Mike Tomlin has spoken about Warren’s rise throughout the season dating back to Week Five when he gained 79 all-purpose yards. At that time, Tomlin said he was “open” to getting Warren more involved and that “playing well creates more opportunities” for all players. Warren has certainly earned his spot now splitting time almost 50-50 with Harris.

Tomlin talked about Warren in his postgame press conference Sunday, which was posted on the Steelers’ YouTube page.

“He runs hard. He plays hard. He’s a tough hard-working young man,” Tomlin said. “He’s deserving of the recognition and the production that he’s providing.”

You can vote to help Warren win the FedEx Ground Player of the Week. The winning player will have $2,000 donated on their behalf by FedEx to historically black colleges and universities.

Warren is up against Detroit Lions RB David Montgomery and Houston Texans RB Devin Singletary. Montgomery gained 116 yards on 12 carries and scored a touchdown yesterday while Singletary rushed for 150 yards on 30 carries with a touchdown.

There had been no nominations up to this point in 2023 for any members of the Steelers. The last Steelers’ player nominated for the award was Najee Harris in Week Eleven of the 2022 season, but you have to go back to Week One of the 2018 season for the last time a Steeler won the award with James Conner taking home the honor.