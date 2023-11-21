Steelers Announcing Signing Of DB Henry Black To Practice Squad, Release LB Tyler Murray

The Pittsburgh Steelers continue to tinker with the roster, especially the practice squad. On Tuesday, the team announced the signing of defensive back Henry Black to the 16-man practice squad, releasing linebacker Tyler Murray in the corresponding move.

We have signed DB Henry Black to the practice squad and released LB Tyler Murray from the practice squad. @BordasLaw https://t.co/4JRkRdtqtG — Pittsburgh Steelers (@steelers) November 21, 2023

Black, 26, previously spent time with the Green Bay Packers, New York Giants and Atlanta Falcons, and was with the Indianapolis Colts this season, spending time on the practice squad before being released on Oct. 24.

An undrafted free agent out of Baylor in 2020, Black checks in at 5116, 206 pounds with a 4.56 40-yard dash.

Black has seen action in 25 NFL career games, including one start, all with Green Bay in 2020 and 2021. He has 46 career tackles and one interception.

Black played 96 snaps in the preseason with the Colts, grading out at a 70.7 overall from Pro Football Focus, including a 67.8 against the run and a 66.9 in coverage. He allowed one reception for 25 yards in the preseason and recorded five total tackles. Black played 76 snaps at free safety and 16 snaps in the box with another four snaps in the slot.

New Giants Safety Henry Black gets an interception off Kyler Murray pic.twitter.com/XuYtInMKp5 — Giants.future (@future_giants) May 18, 2022

In his career he’s played 290 career snaps defensively, all of which came with the Packers in 2020 and 2021. Black missed six tackles in 2021 and was charged with 17 receptions for 215 yards and two touchdowns that season. His interception came against Arizona and quarterback Kyler Murray in Week Eight of the 2021 season.

Murray was signed to the practice squad six days ago, giving the Steelers some depth at the position. After the signing of veteran linebacker Myles Jack to the practice squad Monday though, Murray fell further down the depth chart.

Prior to signing with the Steelers’ practice squad, Murray was working at Amazon after spending training camp with the Cincinnati Bengals.