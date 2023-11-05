Scouts Notebook: College Prospects Who Impressed on Saturday (Week 10)

Following the slate of games on Saturday, we will be highlighting several college football players and their respective performances as well as how they could be viewed going forward into the 2024 NFL Draft, specifically by the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Texas DL T’Vondre Sweat

The Texas Longhorns squeezed out a win Saturday against the Kansas State Wildcats, prevailing in overtime, 33-30. The offense was explosive with a dominant rushing attack, and DL #93 T’Vondre Sweat had himself quite the performance for the Longhorns’ defense. The 6-4, 362-pound senior serves mainly as a hulking space eater in the middle of the defense, built to take on double teams and cause disruption at the line of scrimmage. He helped keep the Wildcats to 43 yards rushing as a team on the afternoon while posting four total tackles, a tackle for loss, and two pass deflections. Sweat profiles as a nose tackle at the next level, not being a high-end pass rusher, but more of a run stuffer. Still, his disruption in the backfield and ability to get hands up in passing lanes is good to see from the run plugger, who is making his case as a potential Day Two prospect.

Georgia DB Javon Bullard

The Georgia Bulldogs defeated the Missouri Tigers, 30-21, at home on Saturday, and DB #22 Javon Bullard made his impact felt in the contest. We highlighted Bullard as a player to watch heading into the matchup, and he delivered to the tune of six total tackles (fours solo) and an interception. Bullard’s pick came with less than two minutes to go in the game, ending the Tigers’ chance at a comeback after Bullard made his way to the sideline and dropped his knees in bounds to secure the pick. Bullard is a smart, instinctive defensive back who operates well in off-coverage, flowing to the football and trusting his eyes to make plays. He also is a quality tackler, making him an enticing safety/nickel prospect who could hear his name called on Day Two of the draft.

Clutch INT ✅@georgiafootball with the defensive dagger pic.twitter.com/jo6sGAWR9G — CBS Sports College Football 🏈 (@CBSSportsCFB) November 4, 2023

Clemson LB Jeremiah Trotter Jr.

The Clemson Tigers upset the Notre Dame Fighting Irish at home, 31-23, and LB #54 Jeremiah Trotter Jr. had himself a game. Trotter posted 11 total tackles (seven solo), two sacks, and an interception that he returned 28 yards for a touchdown. Trotter’s pick-six put the Tigers up 24-6 in the second quarter, and Clemson managed to hold the lead for the rest of the game. Trotter is considered one of the top inside linebacker prospects in this draft class, having the pedigree as well as the skill set to thrive coming downhill as well as hold his own in coverage. His size limitations may keep him from getting drafted in Round One, but Trotter is easily a top-50 player. He should hear his name called within the first 60 picks this spring.

Jeremiah Trotter Jr. has a HUGE game against the Fighting Irish! 🔥@ClemsonFB | #ACCFootball pic.twitter.com/GUGXn6Y7lo — ACC Digital Network (@theACCDN) November 4, 2023

Washington RB Dillon Johnson

The Washington Huskies went into Los Angeles and came away with the win against the USC Trojans, 52-42 in a barnburner. The Washington passing attack has been the engine of the offense this year, but RB #7 Dillon Johnson stole the show for the Huskies under the lights. Johnson carried the ball 26 times for a whopping 256 yards (9.8 YPC) and four touchdowns, having a long of 53 yards on the day with another 11 yards coming through the air. Johnson gashed the Trojans all night, showing off his burst and open field speed as well as his vision and elusiveness to find green grass. He did a great job following his blocks and creating on cut-back lanes, routinely ripping off explosive runs. Johnson is only a junior and could return next season, but he possesses the size and skill set that make him an intriguing prospect should he declare for the 2024 draft.

52 YARDS TO THE HOUSE! 🏡⚡️@UW_Football responds AGAIN! 💪 pic.twitter.com/ar279xYGZE — FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) November 5, 2023

Alabama DL Justin Eboigbe

The Alabama Crimson Tide won at home against archrival LSU Saturday night, 42-28. There were a lot of points put on the scoreboard in this one, but one defensive player who stood out for the Tide was DL #92 Justin Eboigbe. The 6-5, 292-pound senior posted six total tackles, a tackle for loss, and a sack, rocking QB Jayden Daniels on the takedown. Eboigbe is up to four sacks on the season, having a strong senior campaign as a stout run defender with the size and length that NFL teams love. He plays with plenty of power and strength at the point of attack, making him a viable prospect as a 4-3 defensive tackle or 3-4 defensive end in this year’s draft class.