Scouting Notebook: Top Games To Watch And Prospects To Look For (Week 10)

Every week leading up to the slate of college football games on Saturday, we will be highlighting several high-profile games as well as several players in each matchup that project to be sought after in the 2024 NFL Draft and specifically how they may be viewed by the Pittsburgh Steelers.

#23 Kansas State at #7 Texas 12:00 PM/EST FOX

The Wildcats of Kansas State has a few notable draft prospects, but none of them carries the pedigree of OL #50 Cooper Beebe. Beebe is an experienced, versatile blocker, having started 13 games at left tackle in 2021, four at right guard, three at right tackle, and has been the team’s full-time starting left guard the last two seasons. He is a strong run blocker, having the size and power to displace defenders off their spot. He’s a big body in the middle (6-4, 335 pounds), being difficult to push back into the pocket due to possessing a stout anchor for pass protection. He is about as refined as they come from a technical standpoint, and while his athleticism may not betop tier, Beebe figures to be a quality starter at guard in the NFL for a long time.

#KSU LG Cooper Beebe kicks ass in pass pro! Hands two guys after pulling across the LOS against TCU pic.twitter.com/Kyg9IwCChj — Devin Jackson (@RealD_Jackson) November 3, 2023

LB #41 Jaylan Ford is a name to watch for the Longhorns as he has been a machine for the burnt orange, having posted 119 total tackles last season and 57 total stops so far this season. Ford also excels in coverage with six interceptions in the last two seasons. Ford has the size and measurables you look for in an off-ball linebacker, and the 6-3, 242-pounder can run, hit, and cover with the best of them in this class. Expect Ford, likely a riser during the pre-draft process, to be around the football a lot today.

#12 Missouri at #2 Georgia 3:30 PM/EST CBS

The Missouri Tigers are in the midst of a strong season in the SEC, and DB #7 Kris Abrams-Draine has played a part in that as an intriguing NFL prospect. Abrams-Draine displays good instincts and quick transition skills in coverage, with the ability to match receivers’ breaks out of their routes and be in position to make a play on the football. Abrams-Draine has four interceptions this season and is inside/outside versatile, being able to play on the boundary as well as in the slot. He may be a little undersized, but the 5-11, 178-pound Abrams-Draine is a ball magnet who can knock passes away or catch them himself and create splash plays in the secondary.

Really dig #Missouri DB Kris Abrams-Draine. Has natural feel to peel off of his primary receiver in zone coverage and get his hands on the football, anticipating where the ball is being thrown. Has 4 INT’s and several PBU’s in ‘23. Excellent ball skills, click and close ability. pic.twitter.com/X7aaz3PmjI — Devin Jackson (@RealD_Jackson) October 16, 2023

For the Bulldogs, keep an eye on DB #22 Javon Bullard, who is a talented defensive back in his own right. Bullard doesn’t have the ball production of Abrams-Draine, but he is a capable coverage player who does well in off-man/zone coverage where his eyes and instincts can take him to the football. Bullard has started games at cornerback and safety for the Bulldogs, possessing some versatility in the secondary. He is also a violent hitter, eager to help out in run support and come downhill against the screen game. Bullard isn’t a flashy player, but he’s smart and steady with his play, giving the defense a reliable presence on the back end.

One things for certain. Javon Bullard wants all the smoke!! 😤😤 pic.twitter.com/xuu0LUFRf6 — Thumser (@JeffreyThumser) October 29, 2023

#9 Oklahoma at #22 Oklahoma State 3:30 PM/EST ABC

Bedlam is back for Oklahoma and Oklahoma State to do battle, and for the Sooners, be sure to watch OT #60 Tyler Guyton. The 6-7, 327-pound junior has all the traits you’d want in a starting NFL offensive tackle, with the wingspan to land punches on defenders early in the set as well as the size and strength to move bodies off the line of scrimmage in the running game. He was an H-back/tight end for TCU just two years ago, having packed on the size while still maintaining the athleticism you desire in your bookend tackles. He’s still raw, but there is a lot to like on tape as he continues to develop.

Watch the recovery and finish from #Sooners RT Tyler Guyton here. 👀🥞 pic.twitter.com/HKsANbBdXy — Alex King (@AKing_Evals) December 30, 2022

For the Cowboys, keep an eye on LB #30 Collin Oliver. Oliver is a junior and isn’t a hot name in the pre-draft process, so there’s a chance he’ll decide to return for his senior season. Still, he’s in the midst of a strong 2023 campaign, posting 52 total stops, four sacks, three forced fumbles, a fumble recovery, and five pass deflections. Oliver makes plays all over the field for the Pokes’ defense, showing good athleticism in a 6-2, 235-pound frame. The Oklahoma offense will present a legit test for Oliver as he continues to build steam ahead of the deadline to declare for the draft.

#5 Washington at #20 USC 7:30 PM/EST ABC

The Huskies travel to Los Angeles to state their case as the top team in the Pac-12 Saturday night as they face the Trojans. For Washington, its offense has several viable receiving threats, including WR #2 Ja’Lynn Polk. Polk doesn’t get as much love as his teammate Rome Odunze, but he’s an NFL-capable receiver in his own right. The 6-2, 204-pound redshirt junior is a speedster who can stretch the field while having the size and leaping ability to win contested-catch situations as well. Polk has 46 receptions for 836 yards and seven touchdowns on the season, averaging 18.6 yards per catch with another score on the ground. He’s currently college football’s best receiver against press coverage and will have a chance to light up USC’s secondary tonight.

Penix ➡️ Polk @UW_Football finds the end zone 👏 pic.twitter.com/4bdF5kZFAH — FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) October 29, 2023

One player who will look to slow down Polk and the Washington passing attack is S #7 Calen Bullock. The 6-3, 190-pounder is a talented junior prospect, having great size as well as the athleticism to be a great positional fit at safety. He’s a willing hitter in run support and does a good job in coverage, matching up with tight ends and running backs in man while having the fluidity and range to cover zones. He has two interceptions and six pass deflections this season but will get challenged a great deal tonight in coverage against a passing attack that may try to test Bullock’s ability to transition quickly in small spaces.

#14 LSU at #8 Alabama 7:45 PM/EST CBS

The Tigers and the Crimson Tide do battle in their fabled annual clash in Tuscaloosa Saturday night. The Tigers have a prolific offense, but a name to watch in this matchup is DL #0 Maason Smith. Smith has everything you want physically in a 3-technique/4i, standing 6-6 and weighing 315 pounds with long arms and great athleticism. He just needs his technique/production to catch up as he’s just scratching the surface of what he could become. With only 15 total tackles, one sack, and two pass deflection, Smith may best be served returning to LSU for another season to further develop and improve his draft stock.

For the Crimson Tide, be sure to watch RT #65 JC Latham. The 6-6, 360-pounder is a gigantic human being at right tackle and has impressive strength and power to boot. He uses that size and strength move opposing defenders off the line of scrimmage with relative ease, being a dominant run blocker while also showing a steady presence in pass protection. He has a thick base to anchor against the bull rush with a nice blend of hands and footwork to stall opposing edge rushers who try to win with speed of finesse. He will face good competition in LSU’s defensive front, looking to solidify himself as RT1 in the draft class.