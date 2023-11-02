Scouting Report: Titans Defense With A Fearsome Front

As we’ve been doing for several years now, we’ll break down the Pittsburgh Steelers’ opponent each week, telling you what to expect from a scheme and individual standpoint. This year, Jonathan Heitritter and I will cover the opposing team’s defense. I will focus on the scheme, Jonathan on the players.

Today, scouting the Tennessee Titans’ defense.

ALEX’S SCHEME REPORT

TITANS RUN DEFENSE

A strong front overall. They still run a 4-3 front and not much in the way of hybrid fronts that have become common among the NFL today. They’re allowing just 3.8 yards per carry, a top-ten figure in the league and allowed only four rushing scores this season, just outside the top five. On the year, they’ve given up only 19 runs of 10-plus yards, tied-12th of any defense. They have a stout and strong front with good depth that makes them a tough front to run on. Similar to the Jacksonville Jaguars though a little stronger down the middle with stud Jeffrey Simmons, Tennessee’s version of Cam Heyward and almost never comes off the field (87 percent snap count this season).

Their leading tackler is LB Azeez Al-Shaair with 73 of them. The next-closest is 54. Al-Shaair is an everydown player logging 98 percent of the defense’s snaps this season. Six of their top eight tacklers are defensive backs and these guys across the board can tackle and play the run. Reflect the Mike Vrabel mentality.

Conceptually, they mix one-gapping and two-gapping. But the system is largely designed to keep the linebackers clean and let them run free. Some examples from Week Six against Baltimore.

They are weaker with perimeter runs and you can attack the edges, though that doesn’t perfectly fit with Pittsburgh’s style. Some other defensive stats. They’re allowing exactly 20 points per game, 13th in football, and only allowed more than 24 once in one game this season. They’ve held their opponent under 20 points in their last three games. Situationally, they’re average on third down (38.5 percent) but they are excellent in the red zone (34.6 percent, second-best in the NFL).

One thing they don’t do well? Create turnovers. They have just six on the season, less than one per game, tied for the NFL’s worst mark.

TITANS PASS DEFENSE

Not a great unit between the 20’s, allowing a high completion rate (69.6 percent, tied-27th) or YPA (7.9, 28th). But they tighten up in the red zone and don’t allow a ton of big plays. Just seven passing scores allowed and 23 passes of 20-plus yards, tied for 16th in the league.

What’s weird about the team is they have 21 sacks this season, an above-average figure. Yet they are dead last in the NFL with just two interceptions. Every other team has at least four. The underrated Denico Autry has five sacks while Jeffrey Simmons has 4.5 this season. DE Harold Landry has four while CB Roger McCreary has a pair from the secondary. Safety Amani Hooker and CB Sean Murphy-Bunting are responsible for the only two picks the Titans have this season and only one since Week One.

Their blitz rate is low (23.1 percent, 25th in football) while their pressure rate is even worse (18.6 percent, 27th). At least they tackle well with just 33 misses on the season, fifth-fewest in the NFL. Good run defense and tackling fits with Vrabels’ ideals.

Conceptually, they’re a zone-heavy team in part because they lack top-end cornerback talent. Lots of single high against 2×2, lots of two-high against 3×1. They use plenty of invert coverages where one or both corners (sometimes an outside corner or a nickel back) will rotate to the deep half while a safety will rotate down.

Like many teams, they are using 3×1 alignments with their defensive line on third down and obvious passing situations with lots of looping and stunting. Pittsburgh must be better here than they have been the last two weeks. Titans will try and stress the communication and cohesion of the Steelers’ front five.

Jonathan’s Individual Report

The Steelers will try to get back on track Thursday night with the Tennessee Titans coming to town, getting back into the win column after defeating the Atlanta Falcons last weekend. The Titans recently traded All-Pro S Kevin Byard to the Philadelphia Eagles, getting back former Steelers S Terrell Edmunds and two draft picks. Eve after trading Byard, the Titans present a formidable defense, ranking 13th in the league in total points allowed while currently ranking 20th against the pass and 16th against the run.

Defensive Line

The Titans are led by No. 98 Jeffrey Simmons upfront on the defensive line, having developed into a game wrecker in the middle for Tennessee. The 6-4, 305-pound defensive tackle has become one of the best in football, being nominated to the last two Por Bowls as a strong, powerful run defender that controls the point of attack, but also possesses the athleticism of a dancing bear to rush the passer. He can overwhelm blockers with his bull rush but also has the hand usage and movement skills to work around blocks, lining up on various spots of the defensive line to go hunt the quarterback.

Alongside Simmons on the defensive line is No. 96 Denico Autry who has developed into quite the pro himself after coming into the league as an undrafted free agent back in 2014. Autry has racked up 52.5 career sacks and 73 tackles for loss, including five of each so far in 2023. The 6-5, 285-pound defender has great size and length, using his arms to keep blockers off his frame as well as deflect passes at the line of scrimmage. He’s an effective pass rusher that can move up-and-down the line, providing stout run defense as well, giving Tennessee a well-rounded defensive lineman.

The Titans also have No. 93 Teair Tart manning the middle as their nose tackle, having a stocky, dense frame (6-2, 304 pounds) to sit in gaps and command double teams as a two-down defender. No. 90 Naquan Jones and No. 95 Kyle Peko get some run as backups with little pass rush upside but provide decent play as run defenders. No. 94 Jaleel Johnson hasn’t played the last couple of games, bouncing on-and-off the Titans’ practice squad.

EDGE

The name that Pittsburgh must be acquainted with coming off the edge for Tennessee is No. 58 Harold Landry. Landry missed all last season with a torn ACL, coming off his best season in 2021 where he posted 12 sacks and 14 tackles for loss. He’s came back with a vengeance so far in 2023, posting four sacks while showing off that impressive burst off the snap as a pass rusher, round the corner with relative ease against offensive tackles. Landry is a decent run defender, but that is the more susceptible part of his game that Pittsburgh can try and attack.

Opposite of Landry is No. 49 Arden Key. Key left Jacksonville after a strong season as a rotational player with the Jaguars to become a starter for the Titans, posting 2.5 sacks thus far this season. Key is a long, angular pass rusher that has put on more size and strength since coming into the league, developing into a quality pass rusher that can overwhelm blockers with his length and athleticism. He gets moved all over the defensive front along with Autry and Simmons, giving Tennessee a formidable defensive line. Behind Key and Landry on the edge is No. 99 Rashad Weaver who has been quiet this season after posting 5.5 sacks in his sophomore season. Tennessee also has No. 52 Trevis Gipson and No. 42 Caleb Murphy for depth.

Linebackers

The Titans went out and signed LB No. 2 Azeez Al-Shaair in free agency this offseason, giving them a young, fast, athletic playmaker in the middle of their defense. Al-Shaair was a quality player in San Francisco, excelling in coverage as well as made his presence known as a big hitter. He’s off to a good start with the Titans, posting 73 total stops and two pass deflections as a player that runs sideline-to-sideline in pursuit of the ball while also coming downhill against the run. He isn’t the biggest body at the position, meaning he can get overwhelmed by size should Pittsburgh get big bodies on him at the second level.

Starting beside Al-Shaair is No. 50 Jack Gibbons. Gibbons played in five games last year with two starts before starting every game so far this season for the Titans, having 54 total stops, two TFLs, a sack and a pass breakup on the season. Gibbons has great size, standing 6-3, 242 pounds and flies to the football with his hair on fire, looking to get in on the action. He does his best work freed up with room to run but can stack and shed blocks. Gibbons works hard in coverage, but likely is the guy to target of the two backers. Behind the two starters are No. 57 Luke Gifford and No. 56 Monty Rice with both guys being core special teamers that don’t see a lot of action on defense.

Cornerbacks

The Titans also added to their secondary this offseason, signing CB No. 0 Sean Murphy-Bunting to be one of their starters. Bunting started his career in Tampa Bay where he started 36 regular season games with the Bucs, providing a quality man-to-man corner that has the size and speed to match up with receivers on the outside. He currently has 31 total tackles, four pass breakups, and one INT in 2023, also being a threat to punch the ball out when he goes for the tackle. He’s allowing just over 70% of passes thrown his way to get completed, and likely will be the guy that sees a lot of George Pickens Thursday night.

Opposite of Bunting is CB No. 26 Kristian Fulton who has become a full-time starter in Tennessee after being a second-round pick in 2020. Fulton lacks the same high-end athleticism that Bunting has, but he is a capable athlete that plays with good technique in man as well as in zone coverage. He does a good job contesting the pass and is more than willing as a run defender, coming in as a tackler on backs and receivers. Fulton hasn’t allowed a touchdown yet this season, but that could end if Pittsburgh can get a good matchup on him with either Diontae Johnson or Pickens.

Nickel CB No. 21 Roger McCreary is currently nursing a hamstring injury but has gotten some work at practice this week in attempt to be back in time against the Steelers. McCreary is an aggressive slot corner, making his presence known near the line of scrimmage with two sacks, three TFLs, and a forced fumble through six games. The Titans also have No. 40 Anthony Kendall and No. 23 Tre Avery as depth, getting some run in sub packages while providing play on special teams.

Safeties

One player that could get bumped to the nickel if McCreary can’t go is No. 24 Elijah Molden. Molden was a versatile defender coming out of Washington back in 2021, and now looks primed to split the load at free safety with Byard gone from the team. He is an instinctive defensive back, having quick transitions to the ball, but has been beating a lot in coverage when tried this season, allowing eight-of-nine targets to be completed for 121 yards and a score. The Steelers should also figure to see No. 38 Terrell Edmunds a lot on Thursday as he gets acclimated to his new team, playing 17 snaps last week and should see that number ramp up as more of a strong safety/dime linebacker that plays his best with the ball in-front of him.

Another player to watch out for on the backend for Tennessee’s defense is No. 37 Amani Hooker. The five-year veteran has been a constant presence in the secondary since joining the team in 2019, starting every game he’s played in the last three seasons. Hooker is a good tackler in space and also has good instincts in coverage, doing well when freed up to flow to the ball and make plays. He makes an impact in all quadrants of the field and is a name to watch out for.

Backing up the starters at safety are No. 35 K’Von Wallace who just came over from Arizona after starting five games there this season, having an INT and four pass deflections as more of a sub package player and special teamer for Tennessee who also has No. 39 Matthew Jackson who sees some snaps on occasion on defense, but primarily plays special teams.