Scouting Notebook: Top Games To Watch And Prospects To Look For (Week 13)

Every week leading up to the slate of college football games on Saturday, we will be highlighting several high-profile games as well as several college football players in each matchup who project to be sought after in the 2024 NFL Draft and specifically how they may be viewed by the Pittsburgh Steelers.

#2 Ohio State at #3 Michigan 12:00 PM/EST FOX

The Buckeyes and Wolverines square off in their annual heated rivalry game with the winner heading to the Big Ten Championship Game and the loser potentially getting knocked out of the CFP. The Buckeyes have several notable draft prospects on their roster, but the one I want you to watch out for is CB #10 Denzel Burke. The 6-1, 190-pound junior has quickly gotten traction as one of the more heralded corners in the class, having the size and length as well as the speed and athleticism to cover bigger receivers on the outside. He has eight pass breakups, a forced fumble, and one interception so far in 2023 and also makes his presence known in run support as a physical hitter. He should get tested by QB J.J. McCarthy and Michigan’s passing attack, making for a great game for scouts to watch.

🗣️ "YOU GOT BBQ BACK THERE AND DIDN'T INVITE ME? HURT. MY. FEELINGS… NUMBER TWO." Gus Johnson had to bring back his legendary call for this big hit by @OhioStateFB's Denzel Burke 🤣 pic.twitter.com/rR04dtJSHj — FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) October 7, 2023

Burke may see a little bit of WR #1 Roman Wilson, who is the Wolverines’ top pass catching threat. The 6-0, 192-pound senior has 37 receptions for 612 yards and 10 touchdowns this season, being a nuanced route runner who stars in the slot, easily separating from man coverage. He also can play on the outside, having the speed and athleticism to win vertically down the field and compete in jump-ball situations. Wilson is a skilled receiver who wins in a multitude of ways, making him one of the most well-rounded pass catchers in this draft class.

Roman Wilson with an UNREAL TD catch 🤯 (via @CFBONFOX)pic.twitter.com/kIgLaNQ9hP — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) September 30, 2023

Texas A&M at #14 LSU 12:00 PM/EST ESPN

The Aggies look to keep the boat afloat against a Tigers team that is looking to secure its ninth-straight win. The Aggies have LB #45 Edgerrin Cooper, who is yet another notable name in a talented inside linebacker draft class. The 6-3, 230-pound redshirt junior is a force near the line of scrimmage, having 75 total stops, seven sacks, a fumble recovery, and two forced fumbles on the year. Cooper is a talented blitzer, using his combination of speed and aggressiveness to get to the quarterback. He also is effective in coverage, having the fluidity and 34-inch arms to contest passes. He will be playing with a heavy heart, with his girlfriend passing away this past weekend, putting into question whether we will see him on the field Saturday.

One of the best plays I saw on Saturday: Texas A&M LB Edgerrin Cooper keys the screen and beats not one, not two, but three blockers to make the 3rd-down stop. His awareness, athleticism and 34-inch arms on display. What an NFL Draft riser looks like 📈📈📈 pic.twitter.com/7ckPo0e1ZS — Dane Brugler (@dpbrugler) October 30, 2023

The LSU Tigers have plenty of draft prospects, but none as tantalizing as QB #5 Jayden Daniels. Once considered a mid-round prospect, Daniels is now widely considered the frontrunner in the Heisman Trophy race as the 6-4, 210-pound senior is having a spectacular season. The Arizona State transfer has completed 72.6% of his passes for 3,577 yards and 36 touchdowns with only four interceptions, posting a QBR of 95.0, which is first in college football. He also gets it done on the ground, having rushed 124 times for 1,014 yards (8.2 YPC) and 10 touchdowns, including an 85-yard long against Florida. Daniels fits that new-age quarterback mold, having the arm talent and mobility to keep defenses up at night with the ability to beat them many different ways. Daniels is putting his putting his name in to conversation to be the first quarterback drafted this spring.

Jayden Daniels now has 220 rushing yards vs. Florida. pic.twitter.com/P1lbfOfHgK — Jordan Reid (@Jordan_Reid) November 12, 2023

#8 Alabama at Auburn 3:30 PM EST CBS

The Crimson Tide face their SEC rival Auburn Tigers in the annual Iron Bowl classic Saturday afternoon. Alabama has a host of top draft prospects, but the one to watch in this matchup is RT #65 JC Latham. The 6-6, 360-pound junior has incredible size and the strength to manhandle opposing defensive linemen and linebackers in the running game. He also has the movement skills and punch to keep pass rushers at bay in pursuit of the quarterback. He has starred at right tackle for Alabama, looking like the next Crimson Tide offensive tackle to go in the first round. He’s played well thus far in 2023 and could be RT1 off the board come the spring if he finishes the season on a high note.

Ideally want his hands to be more inside here, but a bully in the run game. Great fit in downhill/gap scheme. pic.twitter.com/FKxgrLadyi — Jordan Reid (@Jordan_Reid) September 20, 2023

For the Tigers, be sure to watch CB #4 D.J. James. The 6-1, 164-pound senior lacks ideal bulk for the position but is one of the better movers at the position that you will find. He is fluid in coverage and possesses great instincts, having his eyes take him to the football to make plays. He has two picks and seven pass deflections on the year, shaping up to be a mid-round selection who could provide good value at cornerback for a team that misses out on one of the top guys earlier in the draft. Alabama’s wide receivers will provide a legit test for James as he looks to keep a lid on guys like Jermaine Burton from winning over the top.

#24 Clemson at South Carolina 7:30 PM SEC Network

The Tigers and the Gamecocks face off in a rivalry clash for state bragging honors Saturday night. The Tigers have multiple draft prospects, but one name to keep an eye on is DL #33 Ruke Orhorhoro. The 6-4, 290-pound senior has the size and length that teams like the Steelers covet at the next level, having the body type to hold up as a 3-technique/4i in their defensive system. He is a capable pass rusher as well with four sacks in back-to-back seasons. Orhorhoro has the athletic talent and frame to develop into an impact player at the next level but is raw when it comes to hist technique. He decided to return to Clemson this year instead of turning pro, and now hopes to go somewhere in the top 60 picks this spring.

Ruke Orhorhoro feels the forgotten man on this Clemson 2022 DL but he is damn good! Can literally play up and down the DL at 6'4 295lbs Getting better and better each season… pic.twitter.com/3ZMIuKXY51 — Ben Fennell (@BenFennell_NFL) July 30, 2022

The top prospect for South Carolina is WR #17 Xavier Legette. The 6-3, 227-pound pass catcher is a pumped-up receiver, rocking a chiseled body as a physical freak, and his play backs it up. He’s broken out in his redshirt senior season, posting 65 receptions for 1,187 yards and seven touchdowns after hitting just 167 yards last season. Legette has the speed to win down the field as a vertical threat and also the route-running savvy to uncover against man coverage and get a step of separation. His size and strength make him a strong contested-catch receiver as well, placing him near the top of the wide receiver rankings in this draft class.