Schultz: Ravens A Team To ‘Keep An Eye On’ For TE Zach Ertz

Already dealing with a significant injury to star tight end Mark Andrews, which should keep him out for the remainder of the season, the Baltimore Ravens could be in the market to add a veteran tight end for the stretch run.

Enter Zach Ertz, potentially.

According to a report Thursday from Bleacher Report’s Jordan Schultz, the Ravens are a team to “keep an eye on” with Ertz, should the veteran tight end clear waivers after being waived Thursday by the Arizona Cardinals.

Keep an eye on the #Ravens (Mark Andrews out for the season) and possible #Eagles renunion (still missing Dallas Goedert) as potential landing spots for Zach Ertz — should he clear waivers. The 3x Pro Bowl TE wants to play for a contender, while both Lamar Jackson and Jalen… pic.twitter.com/py2Ls99eaA — Jordan Schultz (@Schultz_Report) November 30, 2023

Ertz reportedly wants to play for a contender and chase a second Super Bowl ring. On paper, the Ravens make a ton of sense.

The Ravens lead the AFC North with an 9-3 record and hold the No. 1 seed in the AFC playoff picture entering Week 13. The Ravens are on a bye this week, so it could be a good time to bring Ertz in and get him up to speed before their next game against the Los Angeles Rams in Week 14.

Ertz has been on the Reserve/Injured list since Oct. 24 with a quad injury. However, he appears healthy now and could be a significant add for a contending team in the stretch run this season. In seven games this season, Ertz has hauled in 27 passes for 187 yards and one touchdown.

In his career, Ertz has 709 receptions for 7,434 yards and 46 touchdowns. He’s a three-time Pro Bowler and won Super Bowl LII with the Philadelphia Eagles. Philadelphia is another potential landing spot for Ertz, according to Schultz, as the Eagles are currently without tight end Dallas Goedert.

The Ravens lost Andrews for the season in the Week 11 Thursday Night Football win over the Cincinnati Bengals at home. Andrews suffered a cracked fibula on a hip-drop tackle early on in the game.