Report: Cardinals Releasing TE Zach Ertz

The tight-end heavy Arizona Cardinals are releasing one of their top names at the position ahead of Sunday’s tilt against the Pittsburgh Steelers. In breaking news from J.J. Watt, now an analyst and apparent Adam Schefter-scooper, the Cardinals are releasing Ertz after he requested the team cut him.

Trying new things in retirement, so let’s steal @AdamSchefter job for a day… TE Zach Ertz has requested & been granted his release from the Arizona Cardinals. The 3-Time Pro Bowler plans to sign with a contender and make a run at his 2nd Super Bowl ring. (This is easy Adam) pic.twitter.com/pK4qCcCfay — JJ Watt (@JJWatt) November 30, 2023

Ertz had been on injured reserve since late October with a quad injury. But he appears to be getting healthy and wants a change of scenery and play for a contender down the stretch. The 2-10 Cardinals certainly didn’t fit that bill. He will now be subject to waivers and if unclaimed, become a free agent.

Starting seven games for the Cardinals this season, Ertz has caught 27 passes for 187 yards and one touchdown. He last played in the team’s Week 7 loss to the Seattle Seahawks, catching three passes for 19 yards before going down with an injury. Yesterday, Cardinals head coach Jonathan Gannon said he had no update on Ertz’s status. That sure changed today.

Ultimately, Ertz’s release doesn’t really change the complexion of this weekend’s game against the Steelers. Even if kept on the team, he was unlikely to play this Sunday. But it’s an interesting footnote for him and for Watt, making his first breaking news report.

The Cardinals utilize multiple tight ends as much as nearly any team in football and will often utilize 13 personnel, a grouping the Steelers leaned on in last Sunday’s win over the Cincinnati Bengals. Arizona is led by Trey McBride, who is second on the team in receptions (48) and yards (521). He did miss Wednesday’s practice with a groin injury, though it’s hard to tell if that was more maintenance related or if he could miss the Steelers’ game. Other tight ends expected to contribute include Geoff Swaim and Elijah Higgins, the latter a converted wide receiver who works in an H-Back role.

Ertz, 33, is best known for his time with the Philadelphia Eagles, a three-time Pro Bowler who won a Super Bowl with the team.

Pittsburgh and Arizona kickoff Sunday at 1 PM/EST.