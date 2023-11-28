Schultz: LB Shaquille Leonard To Visit Eagles, Expected To Make Decision This Weekend

Free agent linebacker Shaquille Leonard is taking a trip to Pennsylvania. But not to Pittsburgh. He’s headed to the other side of the state. According to Bleacher Report’s Jordan Schultz, Leonard is slated to visit the Philadelphia Eagles later this week. Today, he’s wrapping up a tour with the Dallas Cowboys. And Leonard is expected to pick his new team sometime over the weekend.

Sources to @BleacherReport: Former #Colts All-Pro LB Darius Leonard had a successful visit with the #Cowboys and is set to meet with the #Eagles next. A decision is expected over the weekend. pic.twitter.com/dRBg7kdEZq — Jordan Schultz (@Schultz_Report) November 28, 2023

Leonard has been on the hunt for a new team since being waived by the Indianapolis Colts last week. A three-time Pro Bowler and three-time All-Pro, injuries have hampered Leonard’s game, and his unhappiness over losing an every-down role with the Colts contributed to his release. Appearing in 70 career games, Leonard has racked up 614 tackles, including leading the league with 163 of them as a rookie in 2018. He played at a Pro Bowl level until 2022 due to a back injury that cost him most of the year.

After clearing waivers, Leonard began setting up free agent visits. At the time of his release, the Cowboys and Eagles were the two suggested teams he could sign with. And it appears he’ll be playing for an NFC East team to finish out the year.

Meaning, there’s nothing suggesting Leonard could land in Pittsburgh. Despite their collection of veteran inside linebackers, signing Mykal Walker, Myles Jack, and Blake Martinez over the last month, the team seems content with this group. Walker and Elandon Roberts will continue to serve as the team’s starters, Roberts wearing the green dot of communication and playing in an all-situations role. As hinted by DC Teryl Austin, Martinez and Jack appear to be veteran depth in case more bad luck and injuries force the team’s hand. Pittsburgh was speculated to have interest in Leonard but there was never any official reporting linking the two.

We’ll update you later in the week whenever Leonard makes his decision.