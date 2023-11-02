Rookie Report – Steelers Vs. Jaguars

Throughout the season following each game I will be looking at the rookies and how they fared each week. This will consist of thoughts such as the positive and negatives from that game, areas to watch or work on and clips to support what I’m sharing. Hopefully, this will shed some insight on some things you may or may not have seen.

Week 8 vs Jacksonville Jaguars

Active Players

#77 Broderick Jones (Round 1) – 5 offensive snaps, 4 special teams snaps

It was a quiet day for Jones overall, but he did see his first snaps of the season as the tackle eligible player lining up at tight end. He didn’t generate a lot of movement on his snaps but was able to stalemate versus defenders. He did have a solid down block in the red zone on a three-yard run by Najee Harris. He showed good athleticism on a backside outside Zone block and on another play climbing to the second level at his lone snap at left tackle. His one Pass Pro play was against a defender who contained rather than rushing the quarterback.

On special teams, he lined up as the right tackle on the field goal team.

2023 Regular Season Totals – 126 offensive snaps, 23 special teams snaps

#24 Joey Porter, Jr. (Round 2) – 59 defensive snaps, 7 special teams snaps, 5 tackles, 4 solo tackles.

Porter earned the first start of his career at the left cornerback position. Against the pass, the majority of his coverage reps were of the Press Man variety, and he continued to be a nuisance to opposing receivers. He did allow a few receptions including a comeback route in Off Man coverage, a slant route on a third and long and a touchdown where he took the blame for not carrying the outside receiver down the field. He didn’t make many mistakes and one rep was very good when he didn’t bite on a double move led to a sack by Elandon Roberts.

Against the run, he showed improvement and better aggressiveness. He made a mistake early giving up the edge allowing a run to the outside. You could immediately see a coach in his ear after the play. He learned from it and did a very nice job of forcing runs inside on multiple plays later in the game. He also filled a gap versus a blocker to cut off a running lane as well as being the help player on the forced fumble by Nick Herbig.

He has earned the starting job going forward and that bodes well for the defense.

2023 Regular Season Totals – 198 defensive snaps, 34 special teams snaps, 14 tackles, 9 solo, 3 PBU, 1 INT

#95 Keeanu Benton (Round 2) – 30 defensive snaps, 1 special teams snap, 1 assist tackle.

Benton played at least thirty snaps for the second time in his last three games. He was again used a the 0, 1 and 3 techniques on defense as well as on the field goal block team.

Against the run, he didn’t have a big impact on the stat sheet but a lot of the runs with him in the game when to the opposite side from which he was aligned. He was solid versus double team blocks, played a lot of two gap defense and showed off his strength shoving the right guard out of his way.

Against the pass, showed a couple nice power rushes showing heavy hands to stun the blocker. He powered through the A gap to get pressure on one play and also had the pressure that led to the Damonte Kazee interception. Screens have been giving the Steelers defense trouble, but he showed improved recognition on three of four plays in the game.

Benton Showing off his strength in these clips. First against the left guard using a hump move to toss him aside. Then against the right guard, throwing him to the ground.

2023 Regular Season Totals – 189 defensive snaps, 8 special teams snaps, 14 tackles, 5 solo, 1 sack, 1 TFL, 1 FF, 4 QB hits.

#80 Darnell Washington (Round 3) – 10 offensive snaps, 10 special teams snaps

Through the first six games, Washington’s lowest offensive snap count was 24 until this game. It was an odd decision to use him so infrequently on an inclement weather day. Two of his snaps were on runs by Calvin Austin where he had backside blocks. His other run blocks included solid push on the defensive end to keep him inside and an adequate backside cut block.

In the passing game, he had three pass protection reps. He has a solid rep versus the Jaguars Josh Allen with some help from a running back. Also was a solid push on and edge defender to keep him inside when the quarterback got outside the pocket and another rep where he helped inside when his assignment dropped into coverage. As a route runner, he ran a shallow cross in which he was wide open and was the trail receiver on the end of game Hail Mary.

2023 Regular Season Totals – 191 offensive snaps, 59 special teams snaps, 3 targets, 1 reception, 10 yards

#51 Nick Herbig (Round 4) – 9 defensive snaps, 19 special teams snaps, 2 tackles, 1 solo, 1 TFL, 1 FF

Herbig saw his usual amount of playing time and was solid overall. He saw action on the left and right side.

Against the pass, he had a few pass rush attempts. He displayed a solid chop on the first attempt and may have been held. His second rep was a stab and on the third attempt he tried to yank the tackle out his way, and both were unsuccessful.

Against the run, like Benton a lot of the runs went away from where he was aligned but there was one play that did not. He started up field but was able to reverse back toward the line of scrimmage a strip the ball from the ball carrier.

He also assisted on a tackle on a punt early in the second quarter.

2023 Regular Season Totals – 76 defensive snaps, 146 special teams snaps, 10 tackles, 7 solo, 2 TFL, 1 sack, 1 QB hit, 1 FF.

#21 Darius Rush (Round 5 – Colts)

Although active, Rush did not enter the game.

2021 Regular Season Totals – None

#74 Spencer Anderson (7th)

Anderson was also active but did not enter the game.

2023 Regular Season Totals – 1 offensive snaps, 5 special teams snaps

Inactive for Week 7 – None

Practice Squad – #79 OL Joey Fisher (UDFA SF), #40 OLB David Perales (UDFA PIT), #45 Jack Coletto (UDFA SF), #38 LB Caleb Johnson (UDFA NYJ), #85 WR Duece Watts (UDFA GB)

Reserve/Injured – #27 DB Cory Trice Jr.