Positional Grades: Steelers vs. Titans

Keep it close, win late. That’s become the modus operandi for the Pittsburgh Steelers this season.

Thursday night against the Tennessee Titans at Acrisure Stadium on Thursday Night Football, it worked again. Second-year quarterback Kenny Pickett hit some big throws late in the fourth quarter, including finding wide receiver Diontae Johnson for a 3-yard touchdown, giving Johnson his first touchdown since 2021. The defense made a big play late as linebacker Kwon Alexander picked off Titans quarterback Will Levis late in the fourth quarter, sealing the Steelers’ 20-16 win.

The win pushes the Steelers to 5-3 on the season as they enter a sort of mini bye. How they are 5-3 despite being outgained in every game this season is quite puzzling, yet here they are: in contention.

Let’s look at some grades coming out of Thursday night’s win.

QB — C-

Yes, Pickett had some impressive late-game heroics, but prior to that he was not very good.

Pickett surprisingly made the start just a few days removed from sustaining a rib injury in the Week Eight loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars. But after being cleared, Pickett made his return to the lineup. He looked off through the first three quarters. Pickett threw high for Diontae Johnson on the first drive of the game, missing an open throw. He later missed George Pickens on a crossing route that should have gone for a big gain and then underthrew a deep ball to Calvin Austin III matched up against a linebacker.

He also missed wide receiver Allen Robinson II in the end zone, firing low into the turf, forcing the Steelers to settle for a field goal. But once the fourth quarter started, he became that different quarterback. Pickett dropped a dime to Johnson down the right sideline for a gain of 32 yards midway through the fourth quarter, and then hit him for a 3-yard touchdown to give the Steelers the lead.

He just turns it on late, but that’s not sustainable. He needs to be on from the jump and not missing throws that even average NFL quarterbacks make weekly. If he can do that, maybe the Steelers won’t need to rely on late-game heroics weekly.

RB — A

Heck of a showing from Najee Harris and Jaylen Warren. At times on Thursday night, they took over the game.

Warren got more work as the Steelers really utilized the 1-2 punch evenly. Warren led the Steelers with 88 rushing yards on 11 carries and added three receptions for 25 yards. He provided a serious spark for the Steelers’ offense and might be the “Angry Runs” winner from Good Morning Football’s Kyle Brandt after running over Tennessee’s Elijah Molden. He ran hard, had great explosion and was arguably the best offensive player on the night.

Harris helped establish a physical rushing attack rather quickly, punching in a 10-yard touchdown, running right through a host of Titans defenders for the game’s opening score. Harris rushed for 69 yards and the score on 16 carries, consistently falling forward on Thursday night, wearing down the Titans in the second half.

Harris also added two receptions for seven yards, though he did have one ugly drop when he was open in the flat and just took his eyes off the ball to find the defender.

WR — B-

For the second straight game Diontae Johnson looked like himself, getting open a ton and making some big-time catches for the Steelers.

Johnson hauled in seven passes for 90 yards and found the end zone for the first time since the AFC Wild Card round loss to the Kansas City Chiefs in 2021. When he’s on his game, nobody can truly cover him. He showed that on his 32-yard catch down the right sideline to kick-start Pittsburgh’s game-winning drive, and he was open often throughout the night as he was the targets leader for the Steelers.

George Pickens was rather quiet on the night, hauling in just two passes for minus-one yard. His body language wasn’t all that great throughout the game, which is concerning from the young player. I get his frustration, but he can’t be displaying that type of body language, especially after the Steelers take the lead. He does need targeted more. Just five targets on the night isn’t good enough. Pickett’s got to put the ball on him, too, when open.

But Pickens also has to make plays that are there, like not getting his second foot down on a great throw from Pickett for what should have been a touchdown. It was a bone-headed play from Pickens, who lost sideline awareness and was nonchalant about getting his foot down. It was a major four-point swing that nearly cost the Steelers.

Allen Robinson II had just one catch for 10 yards, but it was a big catch on the opening drive of the game, converting the first third-down of the game. He should have had a touchdown, too, but Pickett threw the ball into the ground in the end zone, leading to the Steelers settling for a field goal.

Calvin Austin III was rarely used again, but he was targeted on a deep ball down the middle in the second quarter that Pickett underthrew against a linebacker. Better throw and Austin likely walks into the end zone. He did have two carries for 10 yards, though, including an 8-yard run that was part of a key Steelers drive.

TE — B-

This group continues to not be used much in the passing game as the trio of Connor Heyward, Darnell Washington and Rodney Williams combined for just three catches for 23 yards. Heyward had two receptions for 16 yards, including an early catch in the flat that he gained 11 yards on, lowering his shoulder at the end to move the chains.

Washington hauled in just his second pass of the season, which came on a leak out in the second half. He gained seven on it and dished out some punishment late.

But where the trio made its impact was as blockers. Heyward performed quite well on the move, pulling across the formation to kick out defenders, while Washington dominated at the point of attack on the line of scrimmage. Williams even had a rep where he threw a defender out of the club, driving him 10 yards off his spot to open up a lane.

OL — B

With Pickett dealing with an injury, the Steelers’ offensive line performed quite well Thursday night. The Steelers allowed just two quarterback hits — one of which drew a roughing-the-passer penalty — and didn’t allow a sack on the night. Along with that performance in pass protection, the Steelers ran for 155 yards on the night, averaging 5.5 yards per carry.

They dominated at the point of attack, and that was a welcome sign.

Rookie Broderick Jones looked good in his first start at right guard, while Dan Moore Jr. was solid in the run game overall, moving guys off the spot. The interior of the offensive line had a solid performance, too, mostly neutralizing star Jeffery Simmons, holding him to just one tackle for loss and one quarterback hit, though he did have seven tackles.

We’ll see what the All-22 shows, but first glance the offensive line was really good.

DL — B-

At points on Thursday night it felt like the Titans were getting going in the run game, but in the end the Steelers kept star running back Derrick Henry in check, limiting him to just 75 yards on the ground. The return of Cameron Heyward was a big boost to the line. The star defensive tackle had seven tackles, including one for loss, in his return from the Reserve/Injured list, providing a physical presence in the trenches.

Along with Heyward, rookie Keeanu Benton had a strong night. He had two tackles and countless pressures in the win, playing quite well at the point of attack. Same for Larry Ogunjobi. He had five tackles and a quarterback hit in the win, quietly putting together a strong game against a depleted Titans offensive line.

DeMarvin Leal and Isaiahh Loudermilk gave the Steelers sound reps as part of a rotation, too. Things look a lot better up front with Heyward on the field, and that was the case Thursday night.

LB — A

With a lot of attention on T.J. Watt, Alex Highsmith had another dominant showing for the Steelers. Highsmith generated 11 pressures to take the NFL lead in that stat entering Week Nine. He was unblockable on Thursday night and gave Titans left tackle Andre Dillard fits. Highsmith finished with four tackles and two sacks in the win.

He’s a star pass rusher.

Watt was no slouch, either. The 2021 Defensive Player of the Year had four tackles and a sack, which came without his helmet on after drawing a penalty. He can wreck a game with his presence alone and that was the case Thursday night.

Veteran Markus Golden recorded a sack, too, giving him three on the season, while Nick Herbig had a great pass rush to blow up a screen pass in the third quarter, leading to a Heyward tackle for loss.

Inside, the Steelers were dealt a tough blow. They lost Cole Holcomb to a serious injury in the second quarter after friendly fire from safety Keanu Neal. Holcomb was carted off the field and looks to be done for the year. But to the Steelers’ credit, Kwon Alexander and Elandon Roberts stepped up in big ways. Alexander had the game-sealing interception, skying high to pick off Will Levis.

Roberts led the Steelers with nine tackles and had a tackle for loss in the win. We’ll see what the Steelers do at inside linebacker moving forward with Holcomb likely done for the year. Fortunately, they have two experienced veterans in Alexander and Roberts to lean on.

DB — C+

Far too many penalties, tackling issues and missed assignments from the secondary in the first game without Minkah Fitzpatrick.

But in the end the secondary made enough plays down the stretch to help the Steelers win the game.

Joey Porter Jr. wanted a matchup against DeAndre Hopkins, and he stole the show. Though he had some bad penalties and missed some tackles again, Porter was lockdown against Hopkins. He dominated the 1-on-1 matchup, helping take away the standout receiver. He looks like a legitimate shutdown corner moving forward. That’s huge.

Levi Wallace made some key plays late in his return from injury, including forcing a late incompletion to Treylon Burks on fourth down, forcing a turnover on downs.

Patrick Peterson struggled at times but had a nice breakup driving on an out route out of the slot to force an incompletion. He was called for an early holding call, and struggled late in the game in coverage, but for the most part was passable.

Happy to see Darius Rush get some run. He had three tackles in his Steelers debut and nearly had the game-sealing interception two plays prior to Alexander’s pick, driving on a route up the middle. The ball went through his hands though, taking away a big opportunity.

Keanu Neal continues to struggle as a tackler and was a real liability for the Steelers on Thursday night, even though he finished with seven tackles.

Damontae Kazee was much better on Thursday compared to Sunday, and his key tackle in the open field on Derrick Henry in the third quarter likely saved the game for the Steelers. If he doesn’t make that stop, Henry is still running. Circle that one.

Special Teams — A

On a night in which he was in a major punting matchup against Ryan Stonehouse, Pressley Harvin III had one of his better games of the season. Harvin averaged 50 yards per punt and dropped all three punts inside the 20-yard line, helping the Steelers flip the field throughout.

Chris Boswell was money on the night, drilling all both field-goal attempts, which is no surprise.

Miles Boykin had a nice rep in punt coverage early in the game, racing downfield to tackle the Titans’ return man for a loss of a yard. That’s what he’s on the field for, and he came up big.

Nice night overall from Danny Smith’s units.