‘Play The Long Game’: Chris Long Urges ‘Hall-Of-Fame’ Talent George Pickens To Put His Head Down And Work

Pittsburgh Steelers second-year wide receiver George Pickens continues to be the center of attention for some negative reasons. That’s because his sideline antics against the Tennessee Titans and then his social media posts last Friday caused quite a stir.

Though he dismissed the posts as nothing to do with football, and head coach Mike Tomlin downplayed the frustrations and emotions from his young receiver, Pickens remains under the spotlight when it comes to media discourse surrounding the young player.

That continued Thursday when “Green Light Pod” host and former NFL defensive end Chris Long raised some eyebrows by calling Pickens a Hall-of-Fame talent, and that it’s “malpractice” Pickens is in this type of offense in Pittsburgh. Long also urged the young receiver to keep his head down and just put in the work moving forward, too, because it’s clear on tape just how talented and underutilized he is.

“George Pickens is one of my favorite players, okay? I understand you’re frustrated, big fella. You should be; it’s malpractice that you’re in this offense catching the ball in this situation, because I think you could be a Hall of Famer, but play the long game,” Long said, according to video via the Green Light Pod’s YouTube page.

Long has been a big supporter of Pickens in the past, being drawn to his to his size, speed and physicality, not to mention his ability to make some absurd contested catches. He’s stated multiple times that the Steelers need to utilize Pickens more in the passing game to try and get the offense going, but this is a new level for Long.

His brother, Kyle, a former guard for the Bears and Chiefs, pushed back on the Hall-of-Fame talk, to which Chris Long responded that he believes in the talent.

“Yeah, he’s that talented,” Chris Long said regarding Pickens and the Hall of Fame. “But play the long game. Play the long game a little bit. You know, right now you’re not happy with Matt Canada, you’re not happy with Kenny Pickett. These aren’t gonna be the two guys probably your entire career. And this is gonna be a blip on the radar screen. So turn this into motivation.”

Long is looking at it the right way with Pickens, as far as the long game goes. Put your head down, go about your business, do the work, all that. But stating publicly that he believes Pickens is a Hall-of-Fame talent 25 games into his career seems a bit absurd and hot-takey.

Pickens has just 82 receptions for 1,322 yards and seven touchdowns. Those are great numbers for an entire season, but that’s in 25 games for Pickens. He’s supremely talented, but he needs to continue to develop on and off the field. He still doesn’t create much separation and can be a bit lackadaisical at times in his route running. He’s a little immature too, but he’s 22 years old.

Slapping the label of Hall-of-Fame talent on him at this stage is wild.

Long just wants to see Pickens go about the frustrations better in the end though, and who doesn’t? It’s not a great look, nor a great talking point right now for a team that is 5-3 and in the AFC playoff picture.

“I don’t know the whole situation, but I do know from the outside looking in, George Pickens, you’re a great player, man,” Long said. “Just put your head down and work. Everybody sees it. Hang in there and don’t do it that way. Do it the right way. If you wanna get traded next year, make it happen. Just put your head down, go out there and ball out with your head down.

“Be the reason that somebody turns on the tape and be like, but this George Pickens guy. Holy shit.”

That’s all anyone in the situation wants him to do. Keep the emotions in check, play hard, take advantage of your opportunities and display that high-end talent many believe you have, instead of sulking on the sidelines while your team is winning and posting cryptic social media stories to your Instagram.