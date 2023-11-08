Skip Bayless Wonders If Winning Or Individual Statistics Drives Steelers WR George Pickens

If you play the wide receiver position in today’s NFL, you better demand the ball.

Pittsburgh Steelers second-year wide receiver George Pickens certainly has that mentality, though his actions in recent days after a 20-16 win over the Tennessee Titans, particularly on social media, has raised eyebrows and generated questions and unwanted attention for the Steelers.

After a two-catch, minus-one-yard performance against the Titans, Pickens was rather frustrated. He turned and ran off the field after Diontae Johnson’s go-ahead touchdown, later was the first player off the field and then the first out of the locker room after the win over the Titans. He then had some curious posts on Instagram, including one that he wrote “free me” on in his story.

Head Coach Mike Tomlin attempted to shoot down the concerns about Pickens’ social-media activity, body language on the sidelines and overall frustrations with production in recent weeks. All it did was create a larger talking point Wednesday.

That includes on Fox Sports’ “Undisputed” with Skip Bayless and former NFL wide receiver Keyshawn Johnson and former NFL cornerback Richard Sherman.

Bayless, who certainly is controversial in his own right and says some rather ridiculous things, actually had a good take on the whole Pickens situation.

“As you know, as I was taught by Bill Walsh and Tom Landry and Jimmy Johnson, it’s hard to win a game in the National Football League. I get it. And when you win a game, you have to keep it in the context of the room is happy, the room is happy where we are,” Bayless said regarding Pickens’ frustrations and social media activity. “…But you have to be careful about what’s your goal here? Is it to win the football game or stats?”

"Matt Canada might as well go to Canada. The Steelers are winning in spite of their coordinator." — @RealSkipBayless weighs in on the George Pickens-Steelers drama pic.twitter.com/HAFr6nP5Qx — UNDISPUTED (@undisputed) November 8, 2023

That’s the big question that Pickens needs to figure out and answer.

He’s a highly competitive player, one who wants to be part of winning, but when he’s not and the team is still winning, his body language nosedives off a cliff and become a story in and of itself. That’s a problem.

Pickens can talk all he wants about wanting to win, compete for Super Bowls, all that. But it seems — at least right now — that even when his team wins and he doesn’t have a big day numbers-wise, it’s a problem.

Former Steelers wide receiver Hines Ward gave the second-year receiver some pointed advice over the weekend, telling him that it’s not always about you, and that it’s a team game and winning is the only thing that matters. Of course, young receivers want to produce, put up numbers, build the brand, get paid, all that.

But there has to be a balance.

Winning games will help with building that brand more than big numbers will. Winning games leads to more exposure. More exposure leads to brand recognition and becoming a household name. Winning will bring production, too. Pickens has to learn this and learn that it’s about the team first.

If he doesn’t, his time in Pittsburgh might be short.