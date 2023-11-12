Photo: More Than A Dozen Steelers Alumni In Pittsburgh For Packers Game

Past and present, there will be plenty of Pittsburgh Steelers at Acrisure Stadium Sunday afternoon. It’s Alumni Weekend for the organization with well more than a dozen ex-players attending the festivities and are about to watch the 2023 squad take on the Green Bay Packers.

The Steelers’ Twitter account posted this photo of the team’s alumni in town. And it includes plenty of notable names and faces.

Some of the notable names include LB Joey Porter Sr., LB Arthur Moats, C Jeff Hartings, OG Alan Faneca, OT Marcus Gilbert, TE Matt Spaeth, QB Kordell Stewart, QB Charlie Batch, S Chris Hope, CB Chidi Iwuoma, S Mike Logan, FB Roosevelt Nix, and C Maurkice Pouncey.

Here’s the team photo with Owner Art Rooney II in the middle of the front row.

Alumni Weekend group pic 📸 pic.twitter.com/6dmK2hpIRP — Pittsburgh Steelers (@steelers) November 12, 2023

LB Vince Williams also attended, though he does not appear in this photo. Last night, an Alumni Dinner was held. There, Faneca talked about his favorite Steelers’ moment, coming out of the tunnel ahead of the 2001 AFC Championship Game.

The team also tweeted out snippets of the dinner where players gathered and also took a tour of the team’s newly constructed Hall of Honor, which inducted several more names this year, including LB James Harrison and C Ray Mansfield.

Last night’s Alumni Weekend Dinner, presented by @UPMC, @UPMCHealthPlan, and @U_S_Steel, brought together players from the previous two decades of #Steelers football. pic.twitter.com/yCYOUR39t0 — Pittsburgh Steelers (@steelers) November 12, 2023

“It shows the family-oriented mindset the Steelers have,” Williams said of the Alumni weekend, a yearly tradition for the team.

Overall, there’s a ton of football history here. Super Bowl winners, Hall of Famers, and tremendous Steelers players who will remembered for a long time. The Steelers honoring and recognizing those who played before them is a big reason why so many ex-Steelers stay connected with the franchise. You’ll see them at training camp, for Alumni Weekend, and other events planned throughout the year. It helps having a stable organization where a guy like Gilbert, who hasn’t played for Pittsburgh since 2018, can come back and still see his old head coach.

This group will cheer on the Steelers today as they look to move to 6-3 against the Green Bay Packers. Kickoff is set for 1 PM/EST.