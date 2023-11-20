Perspective Of An Average Steelers Fan: Pittsburgh Close But No Cigar

Game Prelude

The Steelers’ offense had all their offensive weapons after tight end Pat Freiermuth was activated. The first time in a very long time. But they faced a top-notch Cleveland Browns defensive unit that is being compared to the 2008 Pittsburgh Steelers defense. The Steelers’ defense was still missing Minkah Fitzpatrick and Montravius Adams. Keanu Neal had been placed on injured reserve. Elandon Roberts was expected to hold up the middle due to the loss of Kwon Alexander. The Steelers had signed Mykal Walker Oct. 30. He’s now starting next to Roberts at inside linebacker. Although Cleveland was missing Deshaun Watson and Nick Chubb, its defense and running game were still potent. Rookie quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson was starting his second NFL game.

Steelers Offense

The Browns defense set the tone on the Steelers’ first offensive play. Myles Garrett sacked Kenny Pickett at the goal line. My eyes told me it was a safety, but officials gave Pittsburgh the ball at the 1-yard line. The Steelers ended up punting away their first four possessions. The Steelers gained just 64 yards in the first half and trailed 10-0.

Jaylen Warren electrified the fan base with a 74-yard touchdown run on a toss play to open the second half. That one play exceeded the Steelers’ entire first-half output.

But the offense went dormant again with Pressley Harvin III punting away on the next three drives. The fourth quarter began with the Steelers down 10-7 with the ball at their 28. Jaylen Warren caught a short pass and gained 14 yards on 3rd and 13 to keep the drive alive. Warren added runs of 12 and 21 yards to reach the Browns’ 15-yard line. But the drive petered out with Pickett sacked to set up 3rd and 22. Najee Harris gained 17 back, but the Steelers settled for a field goal to tie the game.

The Steelers had a chance to steal the game after the two-minute warning. But Kenny Pickett threw three straight incompletions leaving Cleveland with 1:28 and two timeouts for the game-winning drive. Kenny’s inaccuracy showed on his last pass with Diontae Johnson open at the sideline for a first down. But Pickett’s pass sailed way overhead and out of bounds.

Steelers Defense

The defense had a rough start. The Steelers forced Cleveland to punt on its first drive, but the Browns got the ball back at midfield after a mediocre 42-yard punt by Harvin. The Browns used a mix of short passes and Jerome Ford runs to move the ball toward the goal line. Patrick Peterson facemasked Ford after a 12-yard run setting up a 1st and goal at the 6-yard line. On 3rd and 1, Ford was stopped for no gain near the goal line. Cleveland challenged the call, and despite not really seeing the ball cross the goal line, the call was reversed. Cleveland still had another down to score. But if the NFL rule is to have conclusive evidence to overturn the original call, I failed to see it. Nevertheless, Browns up 7-0.

The defense bent before the end of the first half. The Steelers allowed a drive lasting 5:24 to go from the Browns 35 to the Pittsburgh 17. DTR threw a series of short quick passes to move the ball down the field. The rookie quarterback made a key first down by running around the left end on a 3rd and 4 play. The Steelers defense held Cleveland to a field goal and a 10-0 halftime lead.

Defense Stepped Up in Second Half

The Steelers stepped up in the second half, forcing five punts. Plus, Chandon Sullivan intercepted a pass. The defense, especially Elandon Roberts, made sure tackles preventing the Browns from moving the chains. The defense was impressive as two very poor punts gave the Browns favorable starting position inside Pittsburgh territory. Sullivan ended the first with his interception, Cleveland punted on the second.

Unfortunately, the defense could not force a three and out on the Browns’ final possession. DTR was able to launch passes under pressure and push the ball down the field. Keeanu Benton was called for “abrupt movement” that caused a defensive delay of game that all but ended the game. Cleveland kicks a 34-yard field goal to win, 13-10.

Special Teams

Special teams are an underappreciated facet of the game. One big play can shift momentum or even decide the game winner.

I break special teams into three phases: kickoffs, punting, and scoring (field goals and extra points). Here is an overview of the special teams play during the game:

KICKOFFS

Chris Boswell kicked off three times. All were touchbacks.

Dustin Hopkins kicked off four times. Three were touchbacks. But he kicked his second to the 2-yard line where Anthony McFarland Jr. used the new rules to signal a fair catch and pick-up a free 23 yards. The NFL has managed to neuter what used to be exciting plays.

THE STATS

Kickoffs KOs RTN TB OB IN25 Pen Start Avg Chris Boswell 3 0 3 0 0 0 CLE 25 Dustin Hopkins 4 0 3 0 0 0 PGH 25

Kickoff Returns KR Yds AVG Long FC Pen TD Anthony McFarland Jr. 0 0 0.0 0 1 0 0 Pierre Strong 0 0 0.0 0 0 0 0

Advantage Even .

PUNTING

Pressley Harvin III punted nine times, averaging 39.4 yards. Three of his punts gave Cleveland favorable field position. His very first from the 7-yard line was fair caught at the 50. Just a 43-yard punt that failed to flip the field. The Browns scored a touchdown on their subsequent drive. Then in the third quarter he punted a line drive that went 42 yards and was returned 21 yards to the Pittsburgh 48-yard line. Pittsburgh intercepted the ball, but Harvin punted again after a three and out. He shanked this punt out of bounds for just 20 yards at the Pittsburgh 45. The Steelers defense held. But this inconsistency was very disappointing after Harvin put together two decent games. The Steelers should consider bringing Brad Wing back for another tryout.

Corey Bojorquez punted eight times. He had a shank of his own late in the game, a 25-yarder with 5:47 to play went out of bounds at the Pittsburgh 48. Pittsburgh’s offense crossed over midfield but ended up punting this opportunity away. Early in the game, Bojorquez punted 35 yards that his gunner downed at the Pittsburgh 9-yard line. Cleveland almost scored a safety. Then he boomed a 65-yarder from his own 19 that went out of bounds at the Pittsburgh 16. That is flipping the field. Calvin Austin III did return three punts for 51 yards, but overall Bojorquez kept the Steelers’ starting position farther from the goal line. Harvin punts gave Cleveland starting position near midfield three times to just once by Bojorquez.

THE STATS

Punting Punts AVG Net TB OB/D IN20 Pen Long Pressley Harvin III 9 39.4 35.3 0 1 4 0 48 Corey Bojorquez 8 47.5 38.6 1 3 3 0 65

Punt Returns PR Yds AVG FC Pen Long TD Calvin Austin III 3 51 17.0 1 0 21 0 James Proche 3 37 12.3 5 0 21 0

Advantage Browns .

FIELD GOALS and EXTRA POINTS

Chris Boswell converted his extra point and field goal attempt.

Dustin Hopkins edged Boswell by kicking two field goals and an extra point.

THE STATS

FGs and PATs XPM XPA FGM FGA Long 2PTM 2PTA Chris Boswell 1 1 1 1 28 0 0 Dustin Hopkins 1 1 2 2 34 0 0

Advantage Browns

YOUR HOT TAKES DURING THE GAME

Thank you, Ross McCorkle, for keeping us up to date with the game’s first and second half Live Update and Discussion Threads. Steelers Depot respondents contributed 1,674 first-half comments. Respondents added 2,498 more second-half comments. Here are the top three comments from each half. I don’t know the algorithm used by Disqus but here is how they stacked it up:

After Cleveland held Pittsburgh scoreless, the top three first-half comments dealt with the offense.

Just Another Guy had the best of the first-half comments: “Probably going to get slaughtered for this opinion but I don’t even blame Canada anymore this has been going on too long for it to be him. This is the offense Tomlin is instructing him to run, blame or credit for this offense IMO has to go to Tomlin. That is the only thing that makes any sense to me why Canada is still working there.”

DLeds observed, “Steelers treat the first down marker like it’s an electric dog fence.”

Corey Fisher sees a player problem. “How can you seriously defend Pickett at this point? I wanted to believe in him more than anyone. But just evaluate his play objectively. It’s not good.”

Clearly respondents were frustrated with Steelers’ substandard offensive first-half performance. In the second half, Nelsonator762 had the top comment of the game by observing “This game was a coaching travesty.”

The_Standard was frustrated with Pat Freiermuth’s lone catch of the game. “They finally block up a scheme nicely and Muth just runs into his blocker and falls.”

And finally, one positive comment reached the top. RyanM observed “Lol Keep Jaylen Warren on the field forever.”

Hope you all enjoy the banter on the live update and discussion threads! It was a tough loss.

CONCLUSION

This game exposed Kenny Pickett’s lack of accuracy. Especially the third down pass to Diontae Johnson with less than two minutes to play. Drop it in there and Pittsburgh may just drive for the game-winning field goal. There were also some obvious miscommunications with the receivers. The defense played very well. Consider that Minkah Fitzpatrick remains out, forcing players like Mykal Walker and Trent Thompson into prominent roles. But on special teams Pressley may be reaching the end of the line. He has had many opportunities, but inconsistent punting hurts the team at inopportune times.

On the positive side. Jaylen Warren broke out big against an excellent Browns defense. He is a warrior who is not going down without a fight.

There is obvious discontent. Chuks Okorafor benched for comments made at the end of the Jaguars game. Now Najee Harris saying, he’s “tired of this shit.” And wants a team meeting about the offense. Whatever they do, Coaches and players must get together to beat Cincinnati next Sunday. Accomplish that task and they are right back in the playoff picture. They are still clinging to the seventh seed.

