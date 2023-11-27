Perspective Of An Average Steelers Fan: Beating Up On The Bengals

Game Prelude

Pittsburgh’s first game after Matt Canada fired, fans anxious to see how the Eddie Faulkner and Mike Sullivan combination works. Faulkner the interim offensive coordinator is now responsible for formulating the game plan, Sullivan for calling plays during the game. The Steelers face quarterback Jake Browning in his first NFL start following Joe Burrow’s injury. Minkah Fitzpatrick remains out, so Trenton Thompson starts at safety.

Steelers Offense

Pittsburgh only scored 16 points but moved the ball with relative ease gaining 400 over yards for the first time in what seems like a millennium.

Steelers’ Offensive First-Half Miscues

The Steelers passed down the middle to tight end Pat Freiermuth on their first play from scrimmage. That set a tone. However, miscues on the second drive dampened enthusiasm. First, Diontae Johnson caught a pass in the end zone taking several steps. But the defender tackled him, and Johnson lost control of the ball. Officials ruled it an incomplete pass. Anywhere else on the field and that was a completed pass and down by contact. Mike Tomlin did not challenge the result. He later explained that he did not have a clear view of the play and that there was no replay shown in the stadium to alert him that it was closer than it seemed. Besides, it was still 3rd and 2 at the 15-yard line. What could go wrong?

This play in #PITvsCIN is a perfect illustration of the "Catch" rule and how instant replay is applied. In real speed, watch how fast Diontae Johnson possesses the ball and then loses control of it. From an official's POV, this play appears to be an incomplete pass because the… pic.twitter.com/uYXC6JBPSZ — Gene Steratore (@GeneSteratore) November 26, 2023

Jaylen Warren ran left and fumbled the ball. The Bengals returned the ball 28 yards with Connor Heyward making a score-saving tackle. Replays show Johnson near the ball but making no effort to recover or at least tackle the defenders closer to the spot of the fumble. He explained that he did not see the ball during the postgame interview. Many folks believe he was still upset over the previous play.

Najee Harris ran strong. I loved his 20-yard churning rumble from the Steelers’ 11. Kenny Pickett threw a beautiful pass that Johnson caught for 39 yards on a critical first down that led to Pittsburgh’s first points. But the offense sputtered after that, punting on the next three drives. The half ended with Pittsburgh down 7-3.

Second-Half Production

The offense had better point production in the second half. It opened with a 79-yard scoring drive. Pickett converted three third downs with a completion to Calvin Austin II then two to Pat Freiermuth. Harris finished it with a five-yard touchdown to give the Steelers a 10-7 lead.

Then Pittsburgh scored three points to start the fourth quarter. Johnson picked up one first down. And George Pickens, who got shaken up but came back in caught a 43-yard pass to take Pittsburgh deep into Bengals territory. Chris Boswell kicked another field goal for a 13-7 lead.

Kenny Pickett dime to George Pickens on slot fade #Steelers #NFL pic.twitter.com/jKwyTf7ZM5 — Steelers Depot 7⃣ (@Steelersdepot) November 26, 2023

Pittsburgh gets the ball back with 5:58 to play. Harris bludgeoned the Bengals defense for 35 yards on two carries. Another field goal made it 16-7. Game over for the offense except to kneel in victory formation for final two minutes.

Steelers Defense

Defense limits Bengals to 10 points.

Opponents’ Drives

Pittsburgh forced Cincinnati to punt six times and intercepted a pass. The defense made a great stop after the Bengals returned a fumble to the 39-yard line. A false start on 3rd and 5 helped. Browning threw a short pass to Irv Smith, but Patrick Peterson and Damontae Kazee stopped him four yards short of the sticks forcing a punt. But after the Steelers took a 3-0 lead, the Bengals returned the ensuing kickoff 46 yards to near midfield. The key play was on 2nd and 4. Mykal Walker tipped the pass, but Ja’Marr Chase was able to snatch the ball for a 31-yard gain. A couple short passes later and Bengals take 7-3 lead.

But a Nick Herbig sack and good pass defense forced Cincinnati to punt on its next two possessions. The Bengals caught another tipped pass. This time Trenton Thompson almost intercepted it, but Chase ended up with the ball.

Takeaway But Nervous Finish

The Pittsburgh defense stifled Joe Mixon running the ball. So, Cincinnati came out throwing to open the second half. The Bengals moved the ball from their own 25 to the Pittsburgh 20-yard line. Joey Porter Jr., who had a strong game, allowed a 25-yard pass to Chase during this drive. But on 3rd and 7, Thompson intercepted Browning pass to end the drive, leaving Browning visibly rattled. Nice for Thompson after he had missed an interception near the end of first half.

The defense pressured Browning with Cam Heyward sacking him once. Watt added two more during the game. But the defense let up a bit on the Bengals’ final drive. Mixon finally got loose on a short pass reception that he stretched into 39 yards. Cincinnati reached the 28 but on 4th and 2 opted to kick a field goal. Special teams recovered the onside kick ending the game with Pittsburgh winning 16-10.

Special Teams

Special teams are an underappreciated facet of the game. One big play can shift momentum or even decide the game.

I break special teams into three phases: kickoffs, punting, and scoring (field goals and extra points.) Here is an overview of the special teams play during the game:

KICKOFFS

Chris Boswell kicked off five times. He squib-kicked the one that Trayveon Williams returned 46 yards. The Bengals scored a touchdown off the favorable field position. Boswell then kicked short, and Williams returned that kick 20 yards to the 25. Boswell kicked the remaining three into the end zone for touchbacks. Danny Smith must have detected a weakness in the Bengals’ return game and tried to trap them deep. Whatever the scheme was it did not work.

Evan McPherson kicked off three times. The first two were touchbacks. He attempted an onside kick with two minutes left in the game that George Pickens recovered and returned for 7 yards.

I gave the advantage to Cincinnati since the early kickoff led to its only touchdown. Danny Smith has to go back to the drawing board.

THE STATS

Kickoffs KOs RTN TB OB IN25 Pen Start Avg Chris Boswell 5 2 3 0 0 0 CIN 29 Evan McPherson 3 1* 2 0 0 0 PGH 37

*Onside Kick

Kickoff Returns KR Yds AVG Long Pen TD Godwin Igwebuike 0 0 0.0 0 0 0 George Pickens 1 7 7.0 7 0 0 Trayveon Williams 2 66 33.0 46 0 0

Advantage Bengals .

PUNTING

Pressley Harvin III punted four times, averaging 43 yards. But his first two reached the end zone for touchbacks. His next two did pin the Bengals inside their own 20. However, Mike Tomlin commented on the field position following punts for the second game in a row.

Brad Robbins punted six times. Calvin Austin III returned the first 10 yards, but Mark Robinson was penalized for holding. So, instead of starting at the 49, Pittsburgh’s starting position was back at the 29. Tariq Carpenter was penalized on a second-half punt, also costing the Steelers 10 yards of field position. And Austin lost three yards on the final punt. The lack of practice really shows. And young players are hurting their chances to stick on the roster if they make dumb penalties.

THE STATS

Punting Punts AVG Net TB OB/D IN20 Pen Long Pressley Harvin III 4 43.0 33.0 2 1 2 0 59 Brad Robbins 6 41.8 38.2 1 1 1 0 44

Punt Returns PR Yds AVG FC Pen Long TD Calvin Austin III 3 2 0.7 1 2 5 0 Charlie Jones 0 0 0.0 1 0 0 0

Advantage Bengals .

FIELD GOALS and EXTRA POINTS

Chris Boswell kicked three field goals and an extra point. Those nine points were the difference in the game.

Evan McPherson kicked a 47-yard field goal and an extra point.

THE STATS

FGs and PATs XPM XPA FGM FGA Long 2PTM 2PTA Chris Boswell 1 1 3 3 41 0 0 Evan McPherson 1 1 1 1 47 0 0

Advantage Steelers

YOUR HOT TAKES DURING THE GAME

Thank you, Ross McCorkle, for keeping us up to date on the game’s first- and second-half Live Update and Discussion Threads. Steelers Depot respondents contributed 1,527 first-half comments. Respondents added 1,212 more second-half comments. Here are the top three comments from each half. I don’t know the algorithm used by Disqus but here is how they stacked it up:

The top three first-half comments covered a variety of topics, including the quarterback situation.

Chris92021 had the best of the first-half comment with “Pickett actually looks confident.” He did look more decisive passing. This was also the “best” comment of the game.

Chad Sanborn observed, “That TD no catch is on the NFL. They have messed with the rules so much no one understands it anymore.” Maybe the NFL will work to simplify the rules with former players like J.J. Watt and Tom Brady openly criticizing the poor officiating. But I’m not holding my breath.

CoachCot not happy with the execution by some players. “Two drives ended by self-inflicted wounds….but at least KP is throwing the ball well and the plays are there.”

Overall respondents were happy with Pickett’s performance in the first half. In the second half, ThePointe had the top comment by observing “This is why everyone was asking to see Pickett in in a situation without Canada. Edit he wasn’t out of this world, but very solid.” CDNSteelerFan responded, “That’s all we need. Very solid gets you pretty far.”

WyoBowhunter on board with the new look. “The whole 400-yard mark really blows me away. That is significant here. Pickett looks 100 times better. Great win today.”

Earlier in the half, Chris92021 was happy about one penalty: “Finally called holding. I mean, TJ gets more hugs than family members on Thanksgiving.”

Hope you all enjoy the banter on the live update and discussion threads!

CONCLUSION

The offensive scheme and play calling looked better. The Steelers did finally gain over 400 total yards. But the low scoring is still a concern. It’s like when I took my first golf lessons. The instructor improved my stance, my grip, my address of the ball, and improved my swing. Everything improved in my golf game except my score. But it has been less than one week. Let’s see what another week brings to the offense.

My wife had commented that with Matt Canada gone, the more negative fans will find another “whipping boy.” That just may be Diontae Johnson. The negated touchdown. The inaction on Jaylen Warren’s fumble. And another possible miscommunication with Pickett on a route. I believe some criticism is warranted. However, some context needed. Johnson is still capable of making big plays, like his 39-yard catch. Plus, he demands attention, which frees up other receivers. Still holding out hope for a big game by Diontae Johnson.

The defense shut down Joe Mixon except for one pass play. It also bottled up Browning. But next week, Arizona ups the ante with Kyler Murray. Hoping Minkah Fitzpatrick is back to bolster an already strong defense.

The Steelers’ special teams need added attention this week. Too many penalties on returns and botched plays. Harvin was better this week, but comments from coach twice in a row is not good. Hang those punts high! Here we go.

Your Song Selection

I always like to include a bit of music. The Steelers hurdled one obstacle by gaining 400 yards. Now can they match that with 30 or more points. Why not? There ain’t no mountain high enough that this team can’t climb. Here is No Mountain High Enough performed by Marvin Gaye and Tammi Terrell.