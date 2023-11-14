Patrick Peterson: Packers Didn’t ‘Check My Resume’ On XP Block

Patrick Peterson made two critical plays in the Pittsburgh Steelers’ 23-19 win over the Green Bay Packers. He had a fourth-quarter end-zone deflection that resulted in a Keanu Neal interception, keeping it a four-point lead for Pittsburgh. But the only reason why it was four points was because of what Peterson did earlier in the game, blocking a Packers extra point after a 35-yard touchdown reception by WR Jayden Reed.

Instead of cutting the lead to three, the Steelers remained out in front 17-13. That four-point advantage proved pivotal late in the game when Green Bay had to try to put the ball in the end zone instead of playing for a game-tying field goal. It’s why Neal got his pick and why S Damontae Kazee had the game-clincher as time expired.

Appearing on the latest episode of his All Things Covered podcast, Peterson talked about the moment, one that’s become routine for him throughout his career.

“Just coming off the edge,” Peterson told co-host Bryant McFadden. “The wing, he [didn’t] check my resume. He didn’t get his hands on me…another one bites the dust.”

Here’s the play. Well-timed by Peterson. But the left wing, tight end Josiah Deguara, provided little resistance as Peterson was able to corner and throw his hands up to block Anders Carlson’s attempt. Watch Peterson here, the farthest left player on your screen against Deguara, No. 81, the Packers’ left wing.

Peterson has been blocking field goals and extra points for years. He estimated he has four or five throughout his career, and he now has a block in consecutive seasons. As a Minnesota Viking last year, he blocked a field goal against the Philadelphia Eagles. Again, he came off the left side (from the kicking team’s perspective) but had to dive to get a piece of this one, nearly returned for a touchdown by the Vikings.

Peterson’s block against the Packers was huge. Not only did it take wind out of the sails of the Packers after a chunk-play touchdown, the four-point lead was a massive advantage for the Steelers the rest of the game. The Packers couldn’t play to kick a field goal, they had to put the ball in the end zone, and it gave Pittsburgh enough margin to keep them out of it.

It’s s reminder to the rest of the NFL. Don’t forget about Peterson.

“They better get a hand on me, I’ll tell you that much,” he said. “They talking about my age.”

After the game, Packers’ head coach Matt LaFleur admitted his unit didn’t do a good job of slowing Peterson down.

Matt LaFleur on yesterday’s blocked PAT: “We gotta get our eyes on our work and make sure we punch the shoulder of the nearest rusher.” So yeah, that’s on Josiah Deguara. pic.twitter.com/AUhEQ5Srjm — Matt Schneidman (@mattschneidman) November 13, 2023

Age hasn’t slowed down Peterson’s ability to make an impact on special teams. He’ll have opposing coordinators up at night and drilling into their wings to disrupt his rush. Or else he’ll make a big impact again.