Pat Freiermuth Surpasses Season Totals In First Half Against Bengals

Entering the Sunday matchup against the Cincinnati Bengals at Paycor Stadium, it had been a rather disappointing season from third-year tight end Pat Freiermuth. Coming into Week 12, Freiermuth had just eight catches for 60 yards and two touchdowns.

Following the change offensively this week from the Steelers, firing offensive coordinator Matt Canada, they have unleashed Freiermuth. At the half, the Penn State product has five receptions for 88 yards, including receptions for 24 and 29 yards up the seam.

Yes, you read that correctly: the Steelers are utilizing Freiermuth early in this game, taking shots over the middle of the field, letting Freiermuth stretch the seam. Second-year quarterback Kenny Pickett ripped the throws, too, taking advantage of the space in the middle of the field with Freiermuth.

Despite the success Freiermuth and the Steelers’ passing game are having in the first half, the Steelers trail 7-3. Three points is three points.

It’s not just a Freiermuth thing, either. It’s a tight end usage overall.

Under Canada in the first 11 weeks of the season, Steelers tight ends had just 228 receiving yards. Against Cincinnati in one half of play, the Steelers have 108 yards from their tight ends. It’s been a position grossly underutilized so far this season, and now it appears that the tight ends are becoming a greater emphasis moving forward.

Yet, despite targeting the middle of the field and utilizing Freiermuth a ton in the passing game, the Steelers have just three points to show for it in the first half, though Diontae Johnson’s play in the end zone in the first quarter should have been challenged as a touchdown. Instead, the Steelers didn’t challenge the call of an incomplete pass and running back Jaylen Warren fumbled on the next play, turning the ball over.

Pickett looks good in the first half following the change at offensive coordinator, and Freiermuth feels like a major part of the passing game moving forward. When Pittsburgh was at its best last season, Freiermuth was a weapon in the middle of the field. Hopefully his emergence unlocks a few more things in the Steelers’ passing game.

He’s off to a great start in the first half against Cincinnati and should easily eclipse 100 yards on Sunday.