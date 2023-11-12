Packers Missing Two Defensive Stars Against Steelers

Though expected, it’s now official. The Green Bay Packers will be without two of their best defensive players for Sunday’s contest against the Pittsburgh Steelers. As made known by the team’s inactive list, CB Jaire Alexander and LB Quay Walker are officially inactive for today’s game.

Who's in & who's out for Week 10. 👀#GBvsPIT inactives list 📝 https://t.co/fv12O7sTuA — Green Bay Packers (@packers) November 12, 2023

Alexander is easily the team’s top corner and one of the best in football. Without the two-time Pro Bowler, the Packers now look weak at outside corner. They’ll rely on seventh-round rookie Carrington Vallentine and journeyman Corey Ballentine along with Robert Rochell to handle WRs Diontae Johnson and George Pickens.

Walker is the team’s leading tackler by a wide margin and rarely came off the field for the Packers. Without the sideline-to-sideline run defender, the Packers will turn to veteran De’Vondre Campbell to get the job done. Without Walker, the Steelers may have an easier time running the ball, something they must do to come out on top.

If there is good news for Green Bay, NT Kenny Clark is active despite being carted off last week with a shoulder injury. Limited throughout the week of practice, it was expected that he would play, though reporter Tom Silverstein suggested Clark may wear a harness or some sort of protection against his injury. Safety Rudy Ford is also back in the lineup after missing last Sunday’s game due to injury.

Pittsburgh has its own injuries with FS Minkah Fitzpatrick and NT Montravius Adams officially inactive due to injuries. Fitzpatrick has a hamstring injury suffered in Week Eight while Adams hurt his knee on the first play of Week Nine’s game against the Tennessee Titans.