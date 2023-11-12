Steelers Vs. Packers: Inactives For Week 10

The Pittsburgh Steelers have released their list of inactives for their Week 10 Sunday afternoon home game against the Green Bay Packers, and this week there are seven players on it with two of those dealing with injuries that will prevent them from playing in the contest.

After being officially ruled with injuries this week on the team’s Friday injury report, S Minkah Fitzpatrick (hamstring) and DT Montravius Adams (ankle) are both inactive for the Steelers’ home game against the Packers. This marks the second consecutive game that Fitzpatrick will miss due to the hamstring injury he sustained in Week Eight. As for Adams, who sustained his ankle injury early in the team’s Week Nine game, this will mark the first game that he’s missed this season.

The Steelers’ other five Week 10 inactive players are all healthy scratches. They include QB Mason Rudolph, OT Dylan Cook, DT Breiden Fehoko, RB Godwin Igwebuike, and CB Darius Rush. Rudolph, however, is in uniform again as he has been given the emergency third-quarterback designation. This is the ninth time this season that has happened.

The two other players who were on the Steelers’ Week 10 injury report this past week, DT Cameron Heyward (groin) and ILB Elandon Roberts (knee), are obviously both active against the Packers. Neither player received a game status designation on the team’s Friday injury report after missing practice time this past week.

Steelers’ Inactive Players Week 10 vs. Packers:

QB Mason Rudolph (3rd)

S Minkah Fitzpatrick

DT Montravius Adams

OT Dylan Cook

DT Breiden Fehoko

CB Darius Rush

RB Godwin Igwebuike

Packers’ Inactive Players:

7 LB Quay Walker

23 CB Jaire Alexander

57 LB Brenton Cox Jr.

72 T Caleb Jones

83 WR Samori Toure