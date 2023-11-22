‘Not A Whole Lot Of Reaction’: Mason Cole Disappointed For Matt Canada, But Knows Offense Wasn’t Good Enough

The news that the Pittsburgh Steelers fired offensive coordinator Matt Canada Tuesday morning was rather surprising, considering it’s not something the Steelers make a habit of doing in-season.

For many players, it was a surprise. Yet, for veteran center Mason Cole, there wasn’t much reaction to the news overall, considering the results-oriented business they are in.

Speaking with reporters Wednesday from inside the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex on the South Side, Cole stated that he’s disappointed for Canada, knowing that the offense wasn’t good enough.

“Again, I don’t think there’s a whole lot of reaction. I think in this business when you don’t produce results, things like this happen and we hadn’t produced the results that we all wish,” Cole said to reporters, according to video via the Tribune-Review’s Chris Adamski on Twitter. “And unfortunately at that coaching position, it starts with him. So like I said, I appreciate all the work. I wish we were better for him.

“But we’re gonna do everything we can this week to go into Cincinnati and win a game.”

Steel sets C Mason Cole on the firing of Matt Canada pic.twitter.com/dbXA2TJD2j — Chris Adamski (@C_AdamskiTrib) November 22, 2023

The NFL is a results-oriented business and the Steelers simply haven’t had the results offensively that have been good enough for three seasons under Canada. At some point, the move to get rid of Canada needed to be made.

It came after a 13-10 loss to the Cleveland Browns on the road after an offensive performance that left so much to be desired outside of Jaylen Warren’s heroics. The passing game has regressed over the last month, the middle of the field continues to not be utilized, and players were becoming more and more vocal with their frustrations.

Something was bound to happen.

The Steelers made the move to pull the plug.

As Cole stated, the execution has been nowhere near as good enough or as promising as many of the players wish. Granted, there are flashes throughout games, but it’s not consistent enough. Things appeared too hard offensively for the Steelers and there was a ton of miscommunication.

So, Canada had to go.

Now, it’s on the players. That starts this week in the road trip to Cincinnati against another top-flight defense. Results are needed — and fast.