New Steelers LB Blake Martinez To Wear #40

A new team for new Pittsburgh Steelers LB Blake Martinez means a new number. According to the team website, Martinez, signed off the Carolina Panthers practice squad today, will wear number 40.

Martinez, an NFL veteran with 84 career appearances, recently unretired from the NFL after hanging up his cleats late last season. He began his NFL comeback last month, working out for the Panthers before signing to their practice squad on Nov. 6.

Pittsburgh then poached him off Carolina’s practice squad, signing him to their 53-man roster. His experience will bolster the team’s inside linebacker room, one that’s been ravaged by injuries over the last several weeks. Since Week Nine, the team has lost Cole Holcomb (knee) and Kwon Alexander (Achilles) for the season.

In Sunday’s loss to the Cleveland Browns, Elandon Roberts and Mykal Walker started with Roberts functioning in an every-down role. Roberts finished the game with 15 tackles, the most by a Steeler since Vince Williams in 2016, while Walker had two tackles on 63 defensive snaps. Second-year Mark Robinson has seemingly fallen out of favor, not registering a single defensive snap against the Browns.

Given the team’s desire to add to the position, also signing ex-Steeler Myles Jack to the practice squad (who recently unretired, too), it’s possible Martinez sees the field sooner than later. He appeared in four games last season, starting two, and finishing with 20 tackles before retiring to get into the trading card business that focused around Pokémon.

Other new jersey numbers for recent Steelers’ additions include DB Henry Black (No. 5) while Jack will wear No. 16 at linebacker and veteran safety Eric Rowe will sport No. 25.

Pittsburgh squares off against the Cincinnati Bengals Sunday at 1 PM/EST.