Max Starks Says Mike Tomlin Has Done ‘A+++’ Job While Leading Steelers This Season

For Max Starks, it’s hard to think of a coach doing a better job while leading the Pittsburgh Steelers than Mike Tomlin. Despite so many statistics that would indicate a middling to miserable season, a low-scoring offense, negative point-differential, a defense that allows too many explosive plays, the Steelers sit right in the thick of the playoff race as the NFL turns the page to December. At 7-4, Pittsburgh controls its playoff destiny and with home games and a favorable schedule unfolding, the Steelers could be an 11-win team by Christmas.

Appearing on the Arizona-based Bickley & Marotta podcast ahead of Sunday’s game between the Steelers and Arizona Cardinals, Starks gave Tomlin the highest of grades for the job he’s done this season.

“A+++,” Starks told the show, with exactly that many “pluses” when asked to grade Tomlin’s performance. “And this isn’t me wearing some Pittsburgh-colored glasses. I don’t get how you get this production out of some of those guys. This team should not be 7-4, guys. They should not be. But they are. Now, they’re starting to turn a corner where you’re starting to see production on the offensive side.”

Starks went all Christmas Story with his answer. But he’s not necessarily wrong. Pittsburgh has seemed to punch above its weight for most of the season thanks to an offense that has struggled to put points on the board. As we’ve written about many times, the Steelers win close games as often and as effectively as any team in football. All seven of their victories this year have come by one possession or closer, tied with the Philadelphia Eagles for the most in football. It’s a reflection of Tomlin and his don’t-blink attitude, spreading optimism and a buy-in mentality that never seems to wear off.

With Matt Canada out as offensive coordinator, Starks sees the offense finally putting things together.

“Now, you make that change…you’re now starting to get production,” he said. “They’re starting to look like a team.”

The Steelers posted 421 yards of offense in Sunday’s win over the Cincinnati Bengals, a marker they failed to achieve in 44 games under Canada. Points were still at a premium and the Steelers made too many costly mistakes, but the unit took a step in the right direction. With two straight home games and a favorable schedule (though the NFL presents no guarantees) with the Arizona Cardinals, New England Patriots, Indianapolis Colts, and Cincinnati Bengals on tap the next four games, the Steelers could push the Baltimore Ravens the rest of the season for the AFC North crown. It may result in a Week 18 finale that will mean everything for both teams to decide the division.

“I don’t know how Coach Tomlin does it year in and year out,” Starks said. “And he’s been doing it for 17 years. It’s pretty phenomenal. I would say this is one of his best years where as a coach and coaching and figuring it out, he gets aces from me.”