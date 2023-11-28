Welcome back to the latest episode of The Terrible Take. Think of it as a super-mini version of The Terrible Podcast. A short, 1-3 minute episode seven days a week, every weekday at 5 PM/EST, with Alex Kozora, Dave Bryan, Josh Carney, Melanie Friedlander, Ross McCorkle, and Joe Clark telling you what’s on our minds. You can check out episodes here or wherever you listen to The Terrible Podcast.
For Episode 999 on this Tuesday afternoon, I talk about how Pittsburgh Steelers RB Najee Harris reminded fans just how good he is on Sunday, showing off a running punishing style that will come in handy come December.
Direct download link: Listen: The Terrible Take (Episode 999)
