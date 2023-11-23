Listen: The Terrible Take (Episode 994)

Welcome back to the latest episode of The Terrible Take. Think of it as a super-mini version of The Terrible Podcast. A short, 1-3 minute episode seven days a week, every weekday at 5 PM/EST, with Alex Kozora, Dave Bryan, Josh Carney, Melanie Friedlander, Ross McCorkle, and Joe Clark telling you what’s on our minds. You can check out episodes here or wherever you listen to The Terrible Podcast.
For Episode 994 on this Thursday afternoon, I talk about Pittsburgh Steelers RB Jaylen Warren being on quite a heater the last three weeks and how it’s time for the offensive staff to lean on his hot hand moving forward.
