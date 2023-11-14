Welcome back to the latest episode of The Terrible Take. Think of it as a super-mini version of The Terrible Podcast. A short, 1-3 minute episode seven days a week, every weekday at 5 PM/EST, with Alex Kozora, Dave Bryan, Josh Carney, Melanie Friedlander, Ross McCorkle, and Joe Clark telling you what’s on our minds. You can check out episodes here or wherever you listen to The Terrible Podcast.
For Episode 985 on this Tuesday afternoon, I talk about Pittsburgh Steelers rookie Broderick Jones and veteran OLB T.J. Watt being an example of the team’s iron sharpening iron team building process that HC Mike Tomlin often references.
Direct download link: Listen: The Terrible Take (Episode 985)
https://cms.megaphone.fm/channel/SDP4491208357?selected=SDP5578566077
6bc9mw6n