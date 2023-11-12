Welcome back to the latest episode of The Terrible Take. Think of it as a super-mini version of The Terrible Podcast. A short, 1-3 minute episode seven days a week, every weekday at 5 PM/EST, with Alex Kozora, Dave Bryan, Josh Carney, Melanie Friedlander, Alexa Dellarocco, and Joe Clark telling you what’s on our minds. You can check out episodes here or wherever you listen to The Terrible Podcast.
For Episode 983 on this Sunday, Dr. Melanie Friedlander takes a look at where Pittsburgh Steelers RB Najee Harris is as we approach the middle of the 2023 season and how it may impact his future.
Direct download link: Listen: The Terrible Take (Episode 983)
https://cms.megaphone.fm/channel/SDP4491208357?selected=SDP1956460198
6bc9mw6n