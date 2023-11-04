Listen: The Terrible Take (Episode 975)

Welcome back to the latest episode of The Terrible Take. Think of it as a super-mini version of The Terrible Podcast. A short, 1-3 minute episode seven days a week, every weekday at 5 PM/EST, with Alex Kozora, Dave Bryan, Josh Carney, Melanie Friedlander, Alexa Dellarocco, and Joe Clark telling you what’s on our minds. You can check out episodes here or wherever you listen to The Terrible Podcast.
For Episode 975 on this Saturday afternoon, I discuss why Pittsburgh Steelers OLB Alex Highsmith is having a career season and why looking at his raw stats isn’t the best way to measure it.
Direct download link: Listen: The Terrible Take (Episode 974)
https://cms.megaphone.fm/channel/SDP4491208357?selected=SDP2611198056
