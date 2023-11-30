Listen: The Terrible Take (Episode 1,001)

Welcome back to the latest episode of The Terrible Take. Think of it as a super-mini version of The Terrible Podcast. A short, 1-3 minute episode seven days a week, every weekday at 5 PM/EST, with Alex Kozora, Dave Bryan, Josh Carney, Melanie Friedlander, Ross McCorkle, and Joe Clark telling you what’s on our minds. You can check out episodes here or wherever you listen to The Terrible Podcast.
For Episode 1001 on this Wednesday afternoon, I talk about how Pittsburgh Steelers rookie Joey Porter Jr. certainly looks the part of a true lockdown cornerback moving forward and how the numbers also back that up.
