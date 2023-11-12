Keanu Neal Injured After Interception Against Packers

Pittsburgh Steelers S Keanu Neal suffered an injury following an interception in the end zone of Jordan Love in the fourth quarter of Pittsburgh’s Week 10 game against the Green Bay Packers. It appeared to be a lower-body injury.

Neal got tackled following a 32-yard return to the Pittsburgh 24, and upon getting tackled he stayed down and was attended to by trainers on the field. He went into the blue medical tent upon going to the sideline.

Pittsburgh’s safety depth is already thin with S Minkah Fitzpatrick out with a groin injury. They elevated S Trenton Thompson from the practice squad to add depth behind Neal, Damontae Kazee and Elijah Riley.

With not much time left in the game, we’ll see if Neal will be able to return. Mike Tomlin will likely give an update on his status after the game.