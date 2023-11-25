Joey Porter Jr. Agrees With Bengals’ Ja’Marr Chase: ‘Wait For The Show’

Not everybody cares about policing what they say in the media. Some players just like to talk and say whatever’s on their mind. If that ends up motivating their opponents, so be it. Cincinnati Bengals WR Ja’Marr Chase is very much of that mindset. He already had to lament their losing to “some elves” earlier this year.

With the Bengals’ season hanging in the balance, however, he expressed confidence in their chances of making the playoffs even as they sit at 5-5. He told reporters yesterday that they’ll show the doubters what kind of team they are, even after losing QB Joe Burrow, and insisted that critics “Wait for the show” against the Steelers on Sunday.

Given that Pittsburgh Steelers rookie CB Joey Porter Jr. is expected to cover him a lot in this game, if not even shadow him all around the field, that could be seen as a direct challenge or even a sign of disrespect on his part. Porter welcomed it.

“Nah, he’s telling the truth. Wait for the show”, he insisted, via the team’s website, turning the intent of the phrase on its head. “It’s gonna be on Sunday. It’s gonna be watched, and I’m ready. Whatever happens, I’m ready with it”.

Since moving into the starting lineup on a full-time basis, Porter has begun gaining those one-on-one assignments, following DeAndre Hopkins against the Tennessee Titans and Amari Cooper with the Cleveland Browns next week.

With the Bengals missing Tee Higgins, it actually makes even more sense to have Porter follow Chase, since they don’t have another big-time outside receiving threat. Tyler Boyd’s game is to be respected, but he primarily plays in the slot.

A Pro Bowler in his first two seasons, Chase is putting up good numbers this year, if just a bit more pedestrian. Through 10 games, he has 71 receptions for 833 yards and six touchdowns. Those numbers are virtually double what any Steelers receiver has, minus George Pickens’ 604 receiving yards. But he only has 37 catches and three touchdowns.

Chase has only caught 10 passes for 70 yards over the course of the past two weeks, however, and it’s been five games since he caught his last touchdown. Much of his success has come in fits and starts, with four 100-yard games and four games of 41 yards or fewer.

As for Porter, he has only allowed one touchdown on the season thus far, that one coming four games ago against the Jacksonville Jaguars. He is only allowing one reception per 21.6 snaps in coverage, which is the lowest rate in the NFL among qualifying cornerbacks.