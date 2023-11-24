Jake Browning Looking To Join Brett Favre In Rare Company Sunday

When the Cincinnati Bengals and Pittsburgh Steelers matchup on Sunday, Cincinnati Bengals QB Jake Browning will make his first NFL start. He’ll become the first quarterback to make their first-ever NFL start against Pittsburgh since former Dallas Cowboys QB Garrett Gilbert made his first start against Pittsburgh on November 11, 2008 in a Week Nine matchup that Pittsburgh won 24-19. In fact, the Steelers have won their last eight matchups against quarterbacks making their first career start. If Browning was to beat the Steelers, he would become the first quarterback since Brett Favre on September 27, 1992, when Favre and the Packers beat Pittsburgh 17-3 in Week Four.

In total, quarterbacks making their first career start against Pittsburgh are 10-15, with three of those wins coming before the AFL-NFL merger. Some notable names who have beaten Pittsburgh in their first career start include Favre, John Elway, Ron Jaworski, and Todd Blackledge, who went on to start some games for Pittsburgh while mainly serving as Bubby Brister’s backup.

While it doesn’t come as much of a surprise, it’s a little startling that four of the last five quarterbacks to have made their first career start against Pittsburgh were all members of the Cleveland Browns. Derek Anderson made his first start in Week 14 of the 2006 season, losing 27-7. He was followed by Colt McCoy, who’s first start against the Steelers came in Week Six of 2010. The Steelers beat McCoy and the Browns 28-10. Thaddeus Lewis didn’t fair much better in Week 17 of 2012, losing 24-10. DeShone Kizer came the closest to knocking off Pittsburgh, losing 21-18 in Week One of the 2017 season.

Browning will become the second Bengals quarterback to make his first-ever start against the Steelers. In Week 13 of the 1993, David Klinger started for the Bengals in a 21-9 loss to Pittsburgh. It was the first of 24 starts for Klinger, who had an ugly 4-20 record as a starting quarterback. Pittsburgh would much prefer Browning play like Klinger, who was 16-34 for 140 yards in the loss, than Favre, who was 14-19 for 210 yards and two touchdowns in the win.

Like Browning, Favre got significant work in the prior week, going 22-39 for 289 yards and two touchdowns in a win over, ironically, the Bengals. But QB Don Majkowski got the start that day. Browning replaced the injured Joe Burrow, and was 8-14 for 68 yards and a touchdown, while running for 40 yards on the ground.

Pittsburgh lost to QB Dorian Thompson-Robinson and the Cleveland Browns in Thompson-Robinson’s second career start, and the Steelers will look to avoid losing to Browning in his first start, and losing to any quarterback in their first start in 31 years.