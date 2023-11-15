J.J. Watt Baffled At Steelers Lack Of Middle Throws But At 6-3, ‘How Mad Can You Be?’

Despite a passing game that is very un-2023 like, a unit that has struggled to put up numbers and work all areas of the field, the Pittsburgh Steelers are finding ways to win. And J.J. Watt doesn’t know whether to be impressed or flabbergasted.

Appearing for his weekly interview on the Pat McAfee Show, Watt commented on QB Kenny Pickett and the Steelers’ passing game, especially their lack of throws down the middle of the field.

“It’s not pretty,” Watt said. “They’re not putting up these huge massive numbers. They’re not throwing the ball over the middle at all. They’re literally not putting the ball over the middle in the field. Which is wild. But they’re keeping everything safe.”

The show then put up a graphic of Pickett’s passing chart from the Week 10 game against the Green Bay Packers, highlighting Watt’s point. Not one throw, complete or not, between the hashes with the vast majority in the flat or along the sidelines.

“How crazy is that? Look at that,” Watt said of the chart. “There is not one single throw between the hashes. Not one single throw between the hashes. Everything is short of 10 yards and outside the numbers. That tells me one of two things. Either we’re not scheming up the right plays to get these types of passes, to have these crossing routes, to get these middle throws. Or you don’t trust to be able to do that. We don’t know which, obviously.”

It’s likely a combination of both. Pittsburgh has better weapons on the outside than the interior. WRs Diontae Johnson and George Pickens are the team’s top outlets in the passing game, the Steelers’ starting outside receivers. In the slot, veteran WR Allen Robinson II is a possession receiver while second-year WR Calvin Austin III has only been a clear out threat that the team hasn’t figured out what to do with. Starting tight end Pat Freiermuth has been hurt most of the year, though he was hardly involved prior to his Week Four hamstring injury.

There’s no question Pickett is a more comfortable and confident thrower outside the numbers when he has a cleaner pre- and post-snap picture. It’s always been his go-to.

Still, Pickett shouldn’t be held entirely responsible. Against Green Bay, there weren’t exactly lots of open receivers over the middle and Pickett did connect on one to WR George Pickens that would’ve sealed the game. But offensive pass interference on Austin negated the play and the Steelers punted after a third-and-long run.

Despite the concern, Watt acknowledged that winning masks all those types of questions.

“But they’re winning games,” he said. “So you can’t say too much. They’re 6-3. How mad can you be?”

Watt also gave Pickett credit for taking great care of the football. He hasn’t thrown a pick in five straight games, just the fourth quarterback in Steelers’ history to have such a streak. If Pickett makes it six straight, he and Bubby Brister will be the only two who have done it.

“They’re getting them to the fourth quarter and they’re finding a way to win in the fourth quarter,” Watt said.

Getting to that point will be a challenge versus a tough Cleveland Browns defense, a group that ranks ninth in the league with 15 takeaways. In their Week Two matchup, Pickett threw an early interception, never seeing an underneath defender who jumped the route, and could’ve been picked a handful more times. Pittsburgh’s margin for error is slim and the Steelers must play clean football this weekend. Of course, the Browns are saying the same as they turn to rookie Dorian Thompson-Robinson to replace Deshaun Watson.