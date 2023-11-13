Stats Of The Weird: Steelers Vs. Packers

More weird to accompany more wins.

– This is the first 23-19 outcome in Pittsburgh Steelers’ history. While an odd-looking score, it’s happened 16 times entering this week, the most recent in 2021 when the New York Giants beat the Dallas Cowboys.

– OC Matt Canada is undefeated while coaching from the sidelines. 2-0, baby.

– For the first time in his NFL career, RB Jaylen Warren ran for 100 yards on Sunday, Nov. 12. The last time he ran for 100 yards was in college against TCU. The date of that game? Nov. 13, 2021. So almost two years to the exact date, Warren goes for 100 again. See you all in 2025.

– Najee Harris had 16 carries against the Packers while Warren had 15. It’s the first time a pair of Steelers had 15-plus carries in a game since 2019 when Benny Snell Jr. (17) and James Conner (16) did so to beat the Los Angeles Chargers in a game where QB Duck Hodges started.

– Through his first five games, Harris had five total receptions. Over his last four games, he has 13 catches.

– Pittsburgh had back-to-back games with an opening touchdown drive for the first time since Weeks 9 and 10 of the 2021 season. Of course, they did it this year in Weeks 9 and 10, too.

– The last time Pittsburgh started a game with two touchdowns on its first two drives was Week 15 against the Carolina Panthers last season. A little more recent than you think. As pointed out by Steelers PR man Michael Bertsch, they scored on their first three drives for the first time since Week 13 of last year against the Atlanta Falcons. That, though, was two field goals and a touchdown.

With that 42-yard FG from Chris Boswell, the Steelers have not scored on its opening three drives of a game for the first time since Week 13 of 2022 (at Atlanta)…#HereWeGo #GBvsPIT #BertschyBits — Michael Bertsch (@SteelersPRMike) November 12, 2023

– S Damontae Kazee and S Keanu Neal each had a pick for 30-plus yards on the runback. That hasn’t happened since CB Coty Sensabaugh and S Sean Davis against the Tennessee Titans in 2017.

– QB Kenny Pickett’s 126 yards passing is the fewest he’s had in a game he’s fully completed a Steelers win. His previous low was 160…set last week against Tennessee.

– As discovered by Dave Bryan, Pickett’s 126 yards passing is the fewest in a win since Week 17 of the 2021 season, Ben Roethlisberger’s final home game. The Steelers beat the Browns despite throwing for 109 yards that day. Prior to that, Pittsburgh hasn’t won with that low of an output since 2012 also against the Browns.

– For the first time all season, the Steelers had more first downs in a game than their opponent, 21-17 over the Packers. But they still have run fewer plays and had fewer total yardage than their opponent in every game this season.

– Pittsburgh sits at a minus-26 point differential. Yet, they are 6-3.

– The Steelers’ six wins have been by a combined 31 points. They have not won by more than seven this year. Of the team’s last 15 wins, 13 of them have been by one score.

– One reason why the Steelers are succeeding so much is because they’re taking great care of the football. Pickett has not thrown an interception in five straight games. He’s only the fourth Pittsburgh quarterback since the merger (minimum at least 15 pass attempts per game) to go five straight games without a pick. The last to do it was Ben Roethlisberger in 2021, the only time of his career he achieved such a feat.

If Pickett makes it six in a row next week, he’ll join Bubby Brister as the only Steelers to do it six games in a row. The other quarterback to do it five straight was Kordell Stewart in 2001.

– Pittsburgh has now rushed for 160-plus yards in two straight games, something that hasn’t happened since Weeks 16 and 17 of the 2011 season. More than a decade. They haven’t done it three times in a row since 2007.