‘It’s Cool Having Matt Canada Down There:’ RB Najee Harris Approves Of Steelers’ Sideline Change

Let it be known that Pittsburgh Steelers’ offensive coordinator Matt Canada is undefeated when he calls an NFL game from the sideline. Though Pittsburgh’s offense is far from perfect, it’s looked better over the last two games that’s had Canada shifted from the booth to the grass.

At the least, the Steelers’ running game is in a far better place, rushing for 166 yards against Tennessee and 205 yards today against Green Bay.

Speaking to reporters after the game, RB Najee Harris says he likes the change.

“It’s cool having Matt Canada down there,” he said via 93.7 The Fan.

#Steelers Najee Harris

“I think I scored a touchdown and I was getting high-fives from everybody and he hugged me. I forgot he was even on the sidelines. Its’s cool having Matt Canada down there.” — 93.7 The Fan (@937theFan) November 12, 2023

Canada was as hyped up as anyone after Harris punched the ball in on the Steelers’ opening possession, Pittsburgh scoring on first drives in back-to-back weeks. Harris finished the day with 82 yards on 16 carries and a touchdown, averaging a healthy 5.1 yards per carry. Combined with RB Jaylen Warren’s first 100-yard day, Pittsburgh rolled for over 200 yards on the ground.

Pittsburgh’s offense has certainly been more productive with Canada on the sidelines, averaging 21.5 points per game over the last two weeks. It would be foolish to attribute all of that to Canada’s new location, and a potent running game makes for a more effective offense whether plays are called from the sideline, the booth, or the nosebleeds. Still, improved communication and even the moments of celebrating with your coach, sharing in that joy together, has had a positive impact on the Steelers’ offense.

After these two performances, count on Canada staying right where he is the rest of the season. He’ll have a big test next weekend against a stout Cleveland Browns defense, one of the best in football as the Browns rallied and beat the Baltimore Ravens Sunday. If Pittsburgh can hold its own, it’ll be a statement performance.

And while this is still a big if, if the Steelers’ offense can finish out the season playing similar football with a bit more results, Canada might end up staying where he is for 2024, too.