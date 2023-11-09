Isaac Seumalo Named NFL’s ‘Way To Play’ Award Winner

A nice honor for Pittsburgh Steelers LG Isaac Seumalo this week. Though most linemen don’t get recognized, Seumlao was named Week Nine’s “Way To Play” winner for perfect technique blocking on Najee Harris’ 10-yard touchdown in last Thursday’s win over the Tennessee Titans. For winning this week’s award, Seumalo will receive a $5,000 donation to a high school or youth program of his choosing.
Announced on today’s episode of Good Morning Football, you can see Seumalo pull around and climb to the linebacker, clearing a path for Harris to muscle his way into the end zone. Take a look at the play. Seumalo, No. 73, is the left guard.
This touchdown marked the Steelers’ first opening drive touchdown of the season and the first since Week 15 of last season. It gave Pittsburgh an early lead and though the Steelers trailed by halftime, they kept things competitive enough to put together a fourth quarter game-winning drive to come out on top 20-16.
Seumalo was one of Pittsburgh’s key offseason signings, inking a three-year deal after a long career with the Philadelphia Eagles. He’s been durable and available, starting all eight games of the year. While his play hasn’t always been excellent, he and the Steelers’ offensive line are coming off their best game of the season. Pittsburgh ran the ball for a season-high 166 yards while QB Kenny Pickett was not sacked once. They’ll look to continue that success this weekend against the Green Bay Packers.
Seumalo is the second Steeler to win this weekly award in 2023. Following Week Three, LB Cole Holcomb was also the league’s recipient for his clean hit on Las Vegas Raiders WR Davante Adams over the middle to force an incompletion.