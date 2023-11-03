‘I’m A Little Sore Today’: Cameron Heyward Thought He’d Play Only ’20-To-30 Snaps’ Against Titans

If you were to ask DL Cameron Heyward how many snaps he expected to play in his return to action against the Tennessee Titans last night, his answer may have surprised you. Speaking to the cast of GMFB Friday morning, Heyward said that he thought he would be on a pitch count in his first game back from injury whereas reality had him playing more snaps than anticipated.
“Going into the game, I thought I was going to get 20-to-30 snaps,” Heyward said on GMFB. “Didn’t end up that way. It was a little bit closer than I expected, so took some more snaps and I’m a little sore today, but it’s only gonna help me with my rehab. It’s gonna continue to make me better and glad to be back out there with the guys.”
Heyward played 41 defensive snaps last night against Tennessee (55%) after playing only 14 snaps Week One against the 49ers before suffering a torn groin muscle that required surgery, planting him on IR for Pittsburgh’s next six games. Heyward made good use of the team’s bye week to start ramping up his rehab, looking to return sooner than expected. He started practicing again last week, opening up the 21-day window to return to the field.
Head coach Mike Tomlin mentioned to Heyward at the beginning of the week that he wanted to see if he could take the wrapping off him in time for him to play on Thursday night against the Titans. He was a full participant the final two days of practice, setting him up for a return to action last night. Heyward fared well in his first game back, logging six total tackles and a tackle for loss. He did display some rust out there and had the emotions going through him throughout the contest. But he managed to step in a provide strong play to help slow down RB Derrick Henry and the Titans’ offensive attack.
Speaking to the media after the Steelers’ 20-16 win, Heyward mentioned that he doesn’t take this game for granted, now being in the twilight of his career and having missed notable time due to injury. He may have played more snaps than he initially anticipated, but Heyward wouldn’t have it any other way as he was able to play a key role in helping Pittsburgh secure another victory in prime time. Heyward should only get stronger and more acclimated back to playing full speed with more reps in the coming weeks, giving the Steelers that much-needed dominant presence back along their defensive line.