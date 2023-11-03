‘You Don’t Take This Game For Granted’: Cam Heyward Elated To Be Back On Field

Heading into the 2023 season, DL Cameron Heyward was set up to have one of his best seasons yet. The six-time Pro Bowler and three-time All-Pro was coming off back-to-back 10-sack seasons, sitting at 78.5 and within striking distance of James Harrison’s all-time Steelers’ sack record. Unfortunately, Heyward injured his groin in Week One against the San Francisco 49ers, requiring surgery, and was placed on IR for the next seven weeks.

Heyward returned to play against the Tennessee Titans on Thursday night, getting in on six total tackles while making a tackle for loss. When asked after the Steelers’ 20-16 win what it was like to be back after an extended absence, Heyward got sentimental, revealing how much he loves football.

“You don’t take this game for granted,” Heyward said to the media on video from Steelers.com. “To go back and before the game, I was a mess. I feel like I was forgetting stuff. Couldn’t find my pre-workout. I was just all over the place. Had to run back to my car and get some flip flops. I was a mess, but I miss times like this. I miss being in the rotation. Those in-and-out plays, and I just got more and more comfortable as the game got going on really.”

Heyward had been out of the lineup for nearly two months, mentioning that he needed to go through a bit of an adjustment period despite being the team’s longest-tenured player. It was a whirlwind of emotions for Heyward, who lost part of his identity for a period of time, having to stand on the sideline and watch from afar for weeks while his teammates went off to battle.

Having suffered multiple season-ending injuries myself playing the game of football, I can understand and relate to Heyward’s perspective that you can’t take the game for granted. You never really know when your last down is going to be on the field, and for a guy like Heyward who is approaching the twilight of his NFL career, that proverbial end is coming sooner than he’d like to admit. This isn’t to say Heyward intends to retire anytime soon, but rather that he knows he only has so much time left playing the game he loves. After having an injury sideline him since early September, it renewed his appreciation of the little things, like rotating in with his teammates and playing situational ball, that you normally wouldn’t think of in the heat of the moment.

Heyward represented himself well against the Titans in his first game back, and we’ll dive into the tape to get a closer look at how he fared in his return to action. Regardless, Heyward is simply grateful for another chance to play the game he loves, doing so with his teammates as a member of the Pittsburgh Steelers.