‘I Think There’s Something Here:’ Chris Simms Credits Matt Canada’s Move To Sideline For Offensive Improvements

Since Pittsburgh Steelers offensive coordinator Matt Canada has moved from the coaches’ box to the sideline, the Pittsburgh Steelers are 2-0 and have run for 371 yards in wins over the Tennessee Titans and Green Bay Packers. Canada’s play calling has been a lot better over the last few weeks, and while other changes, like moving Broderick Jones into the starting lineup, have helped kick-start the run game, NFL analyst Chris Simms said on his Chris Simms Unbuttoned podcast that he’s liking the look of Pittsburgh’s offense with Canada on the sideline.

“We talked about Matt Canada being on the field, second week in a row, I do think their offense looks a little different. I’m not gonna sit here and go ‘Watch out for them,’ but there is more consistency, they’re running the ball at a much better yard per carry, everything there, which is much more impressive, and that’s how the Steelers want to play,” Simms said. “I think there’s something here. Two-hundred nine yards is a lot, but I think they found a little bit in groove in running the ball.”

It’s not as if Pittsburgh is running the ball well against bad run defenses. The Packers had allowed under three yards per carry over their last two games prior to Pittsburgh, and the Titans’ run defense has been pretty stout all season. This is the run game we thought we’d see from Pittsburgh this year. They have the thunder and lightning duo in their backfield with Najee Harris and Jaylen Warren, and their offensive line additions are finally starting to pave the way in the run game. OG Isaac Seumalo had a key block on a 24-yard run by Harris, while Jones has been a much better run blocker at right tackle than Chukwuma Okorafor.

The Steelers are simply hitting their groove. The players have talked about how much they enjoy having Canada on the sideline, and that personal interaction between Canada and his offense has seemed to be paying off for the Steelers. QB Kenny Pickett still hasn’t fully put it together, but the ground game has been awesome, and as Simms said, that’s how the Steelers want to play. It takes pressure off Pickett and their identity is much more built to be a team that wears down the opposing defense on the ground.

Harris and Warren have both been awesome the last two weeks, and they’ll face a big test this weekend with the Cleveland Browns on the road due up in Week 11. For Pittsburgh to have a chance, the run game is going to have remain stout, even if it’s not at the 200 yards the Steelers got against Green Bay and Jones wants every game.

Watch the full Chris Simms Unbuttoned Podcast below: