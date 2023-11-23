‘I Don’t Plan On Doing Anything Crazy’: Eddie Faulkner Has Great Relationship With Kenny Pickett, But Dynamics Have Changed

It’s been a whirlwind of a week for new Pittsburgh Steelers interim offensive coordinator and running backs coach Eddie Faulkner. After watching close friend Matt Canada get fired from his post as offensive coordinator, Faulker steps into the limelight alongside quarterbacks coach Mike Sullivan for the Steelers’ offense, which has been one of the league’s worst.

With the changes comes new responsibilities for Faulker, along with further cultivating relationships within the locker room with players. That includes quarterback Kenny Pickett.

Speaking with the media Thursday, Faulkner stated that he and Pickett have a good relationship, which started even before Faulkner became interim offensive coordinator. However, Faulkner stated that the nature of that relationship might change because of his new role.

“We have a good relationship. But the dynamics of it have changed, obviously, because the role that I’m in, but I don’t plan on doing anything crazy in the sense of, okay, all of a sudden now you listening to me,” Faulkner said to reporters, according to video via Steelers.com. “Kenny and Sully have got a great relationship. That’s why Sully is in the role he’s in, and they’ll continue that relationship.

“And then obviously in decision-making types of circumstances, I’ll be involved in that, ’cause that’s my job title.”

Though he’s been the running backs coach for Pickett’s two years in the NFL, there is that relationship already there with Faulker just from a general offensive standpoint, which is key. But it’s also important that Faulkner isn’t coming in and trying to do too much, taking on a number of roles with his new title.

Instead, he’s going to lean on the people around him, empowering them to do their jobs while overseeing things. That includes Sullivan in his role as quarterbacks coach and play caller with Pickett, leaning heavily on that strong relationship that has already been fostered.

Even with the elevation in role and notoriety that comes with the promotion, albeit in difficult fashion seeing a good friend lose his job, the new title and responsibilities isn’t going to change Faulkner. He’s still going to be detail-oriented and communicate well, and hopefully that helps the Steelers’ offense get back on track in the final stretch of the season.