How The National Media Is Picking Steelers Vs. Titans

A weekly article we’ll post that gives a brief overview of how the national media views the Pittsburgh Steelers’ odds. Just a skinny summary of notable names who are picking for or against Pittsburgh. We’ll see who gets it right most often. If they offer a score prediction, we’ll include that, too. When applicable, I’ll also toss in the predictions from Dave Bryan and myself, just to see how we stack up.

Today, predictions for the team’s Week Nine game against the Tennessee Titans.

THOSE PICKING THE STEELERS

Daniel Jeremiah/NFL Network: Steelers (24-17)

Dave Bryan/Steelers Depot: Steelers (27-17)

Vinnie Iyer/Sporting News: Steelers (23-17)

Alex Kozora/Steelers Depot: Steelers (24-17)

Colleen Wolfe/NFL Network: Steelers (21-18)

THOSE PICKING THE TITANS

Maurice Jones-Drew/NFL Network: Titans (20-17)

Pete Prisco/CBS Sports: Titans (23-17)

Jeremy Cluff/Arizona Republic: Titans (21-15)

Marcas Grant/NFL Network: Titans (17-13)

Totals

Those Picking The Steelers: 5

Those Picking The Titans: 4

Quick Notes

– There are fewer picks on here than usual because some outlets don’t post their weekly picks until later in the week and/or after the Thursday night game. It’s worth noting that 17’s are wild in these selections. Of the nine picks (18 total point totals), the number 17 appears seven times. Five times for the Titans (1-4 projection) and twice for the Steelers (0-2 projection).

– As I’ve mentioned a handful of times, Titans QB Will Levis became the second QB in NFL history to throw four touchdowns in his debut. The other was ex-Titans QB Marcus Mariota. How did Mariota fare in his second start? Decent but with regression. He threw two touchdowns and no picks while completing under 60 percent of his passes in a 28-14 loss to the Cleveland Browns. The Titans trailed 21-0 at halftime that game and lost to Johnny Manziel. That limited history suggests Levis could come back to Earth tonight.

– The Titans’ passing game runs through WR DeAndre Hopkins. Of the wide receivers on the team’s roster, he makes up for 48.6 percent of their targets, 49.2 percent of their receptions, 51.7 percent of their receiving yards, and 50 percent of their touchdowns.

– Pittsburgh enters the game with the 24th-ranked red zone offense. Tennessee has the NFL’s second-best red zone defense.

– This game will feature two “old” young QBs. Kenny Pickett is 25 and in his second season. Will Levis is a 24-year-old rookie.

– The Titans have not allowed more than 27 points all season. The Steelers have not scored more than 26 points all season.

– Games against the Titans have progressively featured fewer and fewer points. In their 2017 meeting, the Steelers won 40-17 (57 combined points). In 2021, the Steelers won 27-24 (51 combined points). And in 2021, the Steelers won 19-13 (32 combined points). Prepare yourselves for a 10-7 barnburner tonight.

– Finally, since 2000, the Steelers have hosted the Titans nine times. They’re 6-3 in those games. Their only losses have come in 2000, 2003, and most recently in 2013. Pittsburgh is 4-1 in their last five home games against the Titans.