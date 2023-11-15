From Scout Team To Facing Steelers: Browns Confident In Expected Starting QB Dorian-Thompson-Robinson

The big news of Wednesday morning was the announcement that Deshaun Watson is being placed on season ended Injured Reserve with a broken bone in his shoulder, a separate injury from his rotator cuff issue that he had dealt with for most of the season. This came as a surprise as he was able to come back into the game against the Baltimore Ravens in Week 10 and lead a big-time comeback.

Another surprising announcement came shortly after that, a report surfacing that rookie Dorian Thompson-Robinson would get the start this week against the Steelers rather than P.J. Walker. Thompson-Robinson started the Browns’ Week Four game against the Ravens and the Browns fell 28-3 at home. He threw for 121 yards, completing 19 of his 36 attempts with zero touchdowns and three interceptions — not exactly the type of performance that typically earns you another start in your rookie season.

That doesn’t mean he hasn’t made strides since then. You can reasonably expect him to feel more comfortable having a start under his belt. Scott Petrak of the Chronicle-Telegram posted a video on X of LB Anthony Walker Jr. discussing the Browns’ new quarterback’s development.

#Browns Anthony Walker Jr. on growth of Dorian Thompson-Robinson since rough first start. DTR could get call vs. #Steelers on Sunday. pic.twitter.com/hXWqhi76YS — Scott Petrak ct (@ScottPetrak) November 15, 2023

“The growth and maturity, I’ve seen it throughout his preparation throughout the weeks. He was scout team player of the week last week, giving us a great look of Lamar Jackson…that’s what I think is going to help him take that next step forward,” Walker said.

He also spoke about Thompson-Robinson’s first career start against the Ravens.

“I think the Ravens game was a tough spot for him. Anytime you’re just thrown into the fire like that against a defense like that it’s always tough,” Walker said.

His first test against an AFC North opponent did not go well, and now he has another one against the Steelers on Sunday. The Ravens’ defense is quite a bit stingier than the Steelers’ in both yards allowed and points allowed, but Thompson-Robinson will still have his hands full against a unit that has seemingly mastered the bend-but-don’t-break style. He was sacked four times against the Ravens, who lead the league in sacks through 10 weeks, but the Steelers have a formidable stable of pass rushers in their own right. Pittsburgh has forced a league-leading 18 turnovers through nine games, so Thompson-Robinson will have to clean up his decision making and accuracy from Week Four to give the Browns a chance to win.