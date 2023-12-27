Depot After Dark: Browns Lose Another QB, Record Parity, Franco Harris Tribute

We're sorry, the video cannot be played with adblocker enabled. Please disable your adblocker and refresh the page, or go ad-free!

Depth Chart Change

Tuesday evening, the Steelers release their Week 17 gamebook that includes a weekly copy of Pittsburgh’s depth chart. Just one change this week and really a mere formality. Miles Killebrew is now listed as the team’s starting strong safety, replacing the suspended Damontae Kazee, out the final two regular season games for his hit on Indianapolis Colts WR Michael Pittman Jr. in Week 15.

While Killebrew is listed as the starter, it was Eric Rowe and Patrick Peterson who received the starting nods in Saturday’s win over the Cincinnati Bengals. Killebrew did play a fair amount, most of his snaps as a de facto inside linebacker, but Rowe is likely to be elevated again. Trenton Thompson could also return this week from his neck injury and likely get the nod over Killebrew, who is primarily a special teamer with two blocked punts this year.

Noll’s Retirement

As acknowledged by the Pro Football Hall of Fame earlier Tuesday, Chuck Noll retired as Pittsburgh Steelers head coach on this day in 1991. Under his leadership, the Steelers went from lovable losers to a dynasty, winning four Super Bowls throughout the 1970s and producing a slew of Hall of Famers, including Noll himself.

Four Super Bowls in the 1970s for the @steelers and a team for all-time, led by coach Chuck Noll. Noll retired from coaching #OTD in 1991. pic.twitter.com/ge4aMRqfen — Pro Football Hall of Fame (@ProFootballHOF) December 26, 2023

You can read this article recapping the day Noll stepped down. In classic-Noll fashion, it was a low-key moment announced and confirmed by Dan Rooney rather than Noll himself.

Super Bowl Up For Grabs

According to the NFL, 24 teams remain in “Super Bowl” contention (aka, not eliminated from the playoffs) entering the final two weeks of the season. That’s the most since the 2004 season. It shows the amount of parity in the league this year without clear dominant teams in either conference.

24 teams are still in contention for a trip to the Super Bowl, which ties for the most with two weeks remaining in 20 years, since a record 26 in 2004. — Michael Signora (@NFLfootballinfo) December 26, 2023

Pittsburgh is among those 24 teams, currently the AFC’s 9th seed but with clearer playoff hopes than they had entering the weekend. It should set up for one of the most exciting league finishes in recent memory.

Franco Harris Tribute

A really cool tribute to the late Franco Harris. Dylan Sadiq, better known as The College Cuber, asked fans to help him create this Harris portrait made entirely out of Rubix Cubes.

You can watch the video below with Steelers fans helping him make the finished product. The finished product is amazing and worth watching through.