Breaking: Browns QB Deshaun Watson Out For Season

Huge news out of Cleveland. Browns QB Deshaun Watson is out for the season due to a broken bone in his shoulder. Per a statement from the team, he will undergo season-ending shoulder surgery.

He will not play against the Steelers this weekend or play the rest of the year. Instead, Pittsburgh will face QB P.J. Walker in Week 11.

Per the team, Watson underwent an MRI Monday. One revealed a high ankle sprain while the other revealed a fracture in his shoulder. Specifically, the team is calling it a fractured glenoid.

Deshaun Watson will undergo season-ending surgery on a broken bone in his throwing shoulder. pic.twitter.com/W79ku2xzND — Cleveland Browns (@Browns) November 15, 2023

It’s huge news and a massive blow to the 6-3 Browns, who were finally seeing returns on their trade for Watson. He had just led the Browns to a comeback victory over the Baltimore Ravens in Week 10, 33-31.

Watson has struggled to stay healthy in his time with the Browns. He missed a month with a rotator cuff bruise early in the season and, as noted, suffered an ankle sprain late in the first half Sunday. The team did not report a shoulder injury until today’s news.

Per NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero, Watson wanted to play through the injury but doctors warned of severe damage to his shoulder if he took another hit in the same spot.

With his second season done with the team, and the first 11 games of his 2022 campaign eliminated due to suspension, Watson has started just 12 games with the Browns. They traded a massive haul that included three first-round picks and a fully guaranteed $230 million deal for Watson in a swap with the Houston Texans during the 2022 offseason. And they’ve gotten very little in return. While Watson is 8-4 as a starter, he’s completed under 60 percent of his passes with 14 touchdowns and nine interceptions. He’s also been sacked 37 times.

As a backup, Walker’s numbers have been poor this season, throwing just one touchdown and five interceptions across five games. He’s also completed just 49 percent of his passes. But the Browns have little choice but to roll with him as their starting quarterback the rest of the way. The team’s only other in-house option is rookie Dorian Thompson-Robinson, who impressed in the summer but struggled in his one start, a blowout loss to the Baltimore Ravens in Week Four. Cleveland had reliable backup and former Steeler Josh Dobbs on its offseason roster but traded him to the Arizona Cardinals ahead of the start of the regular season, choosing Thompson-Robinson as its top backup after his stellar preseason play. He quickly fell to third-string after his disastrous regular-season start.

Now without RB Nick Chubb and Watson for the year, even with the Browns’ great defense, their hopes of winning the AFC North seem shot.

Developing story.