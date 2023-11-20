Former Steelers CB Desmond King II Signing With Texans Practice Squad

Former Pittsburgh Steelers CB Desmond King II is signing with the Houston Texans practice squad, the team announced today.

We have signed Desmond King II to the practice squad. pic.twitter.com/Aawd6PAiA9 — Houston Texans (@HoustonTexans) November 20, 2023

King had spent the 2021 and 2022 seasons with Houston but was a surprise cut ahead of final cutdowns this year. The Steelers signed him shortly after his release, but he wasn’t able to make much of an impact with the Steelers. Primarily a gameday inactive, King played in just three games with one defensive snap. His bigger role with the team was as a kick returner, with four kick returns totaling 88 yards.

He’s a former All-Pro who was expected to have a bigger impact for the Steelers, but he returns to a place he’s familiar with. He played in 33 games with 25 starts for the Texans over the last two seasons, working outside and in the slot. He had 14 passes defensed with Houston and 182 total tackles, along with five interceptions. While he’s currently on the practice squad, he could find himself in a bigger role down the stretch as the Texans look to make a playoff push with rookie QB C.J. Stroud.

While King’s tenure didn’t work out in Pittsburgh, he could still play a role in the Houston secondary that also features former Steelers CB Steven Nelson. While he is familiar with Houston, the team has a new head coach in Demeco Ryans, but his familiarity with the team from the preseason and offseason should help him get up to speed rather quickly and potentially make an impact in the second half of the season.