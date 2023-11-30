Film Room: Darnell Washington’s Coming Out Party

The Pittsburgh Steelers’ strong rookie class has earned consistent praise throughout the season. Broderick Jones making his mark once he worked his way into the starting lineup. Keeanu Benton emerging as perhaps the team’s next stud defensive lineman. And Joey Porter Jr. already establishing himself the team’s top cornerback while Nick Herbig has been playing with his hair on fire.

For third-round pick TE Darnell Washington, it’s been a bumpier ride. But one that probably should’ve been expected. Despite his rare size, he wasn’t a finished product coming out of Georgia and didn’t play to his pre-draft workout times. And the transition from college to NFL tight end is a difficult one. Washington’s taken his lumps, he’s had games where his role was reduced, and he still has work to do to refine his game. But his performance against the Cincinnati Bengals was his best of the year, and he made a serious and consistent impact in the running game as Pittsburgh rolled for 153 yards.

Let’s take a look.

Pittsburgh has run its “Zorro Toss” plenty this season. Borrowed from the Kyle Shanahan/Mike McDaniel tree, we’ve broken it down before. Essentially, it’s a toss play with a lead blocker coming in motion across the formation pre-snap, initially doubling with the tight end before climbing to the next level to look for a defensive back to pick off.

The Steelers used it multiple times last weekend to success. Here, watch Washington (No. 80) easily widen and kick out DE Trey Hendrickson, clearing a path for RB Jaylen Warren. Just check out the movement he gets to displace the end, who might be containing the play but being able to widen him really creates a clean running lane.

Here they are running Zorro again. And an even better block by Washington. He takes LDE No. 94 Sam Hubbard, a quality and underrated player, off his feet and into the ground. It’s such a good block that TE Connor Heyward, whose job is to initially double the end with Washington, doesn’t even need to. Washington’s taken care of the block and Heyward just moves to the next level, walling off the cornerback. It’s a nice five-yard gain.

It’s Zorro for a third time. But Washington has a different block here. This time, he’s climbing upfield to work to the linebacker, No. 57 Germaine Pratt. He drives his feet and pushes him downfield. Good hand placement and drive against a really good linebacker in Pratt, who has been playing great football the last two years.

Now let’s look at his most memorable block of the day on Najee Harris’ touchdown. Again, driving his feet on Pratt as Harris bounces this run with the cornerback spiking down and gaining the edge. You certainly can debate if Washington should’ve been flagged for holding here, the right hand is outside the chest, but the refs picked up the flag. And to the principle, the strength and drive is something that got him drafted and is translating.

One more clip. It’s not the fairest of fights, Washington taking on rookie safety Jordan Battle (the two played against one another in the SEC), but he dominates the rep like you’d expect him to. Again, the leg drive creates movement to widen the safety and create a huge lane for Harris to run through. Harris beats Pratt through the hole and runs down left sideline for an explosive run and chunk play.

Washington also made his first catch of the year that wasn’t a boot into the flat, running a five-yard curl and getting five yards after contact, dragging Bengals defenders along the way. It showed some of his awkwardness, stumbling as he turned upfield, but it was nice to see him catch a pass on an actual route and highlight his size and power.

It takes a lot of people to tackle TE Darnell Washington. #Steelers pic.twitter.com/KcEEnK6c3E — Alex Kozora (@Alex_Kozora) November 27, 2023

Overall, a strong showing by Washington who literally showed his strength. He played with good pad level, leg drive, and created a ton of movement up front against the Bengals’ 4-3 defense. He was drafted, in part, to deal with teams like the Bengals and their larger defensive ends, guys like Hendrickson and Hubbard. And he played an even game, throwing his weight around, as the Steelers ran up the stat sheet again.