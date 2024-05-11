Mike Tomlin: Troy Fautanu ‘In Very Good Condition’ To Begin NFL Career

The best ability is availability. And that’s not always injury-related. Physical fitness and conditioning are the foundation of any player’s success. In a world where even offensive linemen need to be great athletes and light on their feet, if you don’t have the stamina to get through a practice, you won’t be ready to handle an entire game. Conditioning isn’t a concern for Pittsburgh Steelers first round pick Troy Fautanu, praised by Mike Tomlin following Saturday’s practice.

“He’s in very good condition relative to his position,” Tomlin said via Steelers.com’s Dale Lolley in his Day Two recap. “And that’s a really good place to start in terms of laying the foundation for his career.”

Though important, it’s little surprise to hear about Fautanu. Scouting reports and draftniks praised him for his work ethic and professionalism under a solid Washington program that Alabama tabbed to find Nick Saban’s replacement, hiring Kalen DeBoer to fill those massive shoes. It helped that the Huskies nearly played an entire NFL regular season in 2023, a year that spanned 15 games, as they made the National Championship Game.

As we noted in our “how to win minicamp” article this morning, conditioning sits at the top of that list. The better you are there, the more reps you can absorb, the more you can learn and grow, and the quicker coaches trust you. While Troy Fautanu is a first-round pick, he won’t be handed a starting spot with a veteran like Dan Moore Jr., someone the team is comfortable starting.

According to Yardbarker’s Aaron Becker, Fautanu took reps at right tackle for the second straight day. It’s a suggestion the team plans to work him there throughout the spring and summer, flipping Broderick Jones over to the left side. Jones hardly worked at right tackle a year ago during OTAs and training camp, even if he ultimately played right tackle throughout the course of his rookie season. Fautanu was a college left tackle but played right tackle in high school, potentially speeding up his learning curve and not making the switch brand new. He also credited coaches for having him work out of left and right-hand stances throughout his career.

While Troy Fautanu has a long way to go, it sounds like he has the basics down.