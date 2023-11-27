Film Room: Behold, Pittsburgh Finds The Middle Of The Field

First, there was man. Then, there was fire. And third, there was the middle of the field.

*holds Pat Freiermuth over my head like he’s Simba*

In the first game post-Matt Canada, the Pittsburgh Steelers found the land between the numbers. It proved to work with Freiermuth having a career day and QB Kenny Pickett having one of the strongest performances of his career even if the Steelers’ final output (16 points, one touchdown) still leaves plenty to be desired.

Truth be told, I wasn’t someone obsessing over the Steelers’ lack of MOF usage. Certainly wasn’t opposed to seeing more of it but my focus, as I wrote earlier in the week, was just to get more people involved. A passing offense that had to feature more options than just WRs Diontae Johnson and George Pickens and even then, struggling to get them the football.

Pittsburgh had a cohesive plan and far better execution, attacking all areas of the field in Sunday’s 16-10 win over the Cincinnati Bengals. Let’s boldly go where no Steeler has gone before (this season) – between the numbers.

The Steelers wasted no time throwing to that area. On the first snap of the Eddie Faulkner/Mike Sullivan era, they used playaction with a false key (LG Isaac Seumalo pulling) in an attempt to get the Bengals’ linebackers to freeze or bite on the run-fake. It helps, you can see No. 57 Germaine Pratt step up as TE Pat Freiermuth runs down the seam. Pickett fires and hits him for a 24-yard gain.

It’s important to understand that coverage often dictates where the ball is going to go. At a baseline level, it’s determined by: is the middle of the field open (MOFO) or is the middle of the field closed (MOFC)? Here, the Bengals are running Cover 2, a split-safety coverage with each safety responsible for the deep-half with the linebacker serving as the middle hole/seam player. This is a MOFO coverage, opening up routes like Freiermuth down the seam. You can’t run this against Cover 1/Cover 3 (MOFC) because the safety is sitting in the middle. He’ll either make a play on the ball or take your receiver’s head off.

But here, it’s open and Pickett delivers a strike.

The two connected on the same route the next drive. Facing 3rd and 13, the Bengals again played split-coverage and what looks to be Cover 6 (quarter-quarter-halves). Freiermuth again ran down the seam, got behind the spot-dropping linebacker, and Pickett delivered a good ball down the Bengals’ logo. A conversion and gain of 29.

Early second quarter, 1st and 10. Check this one out. Look familiar? Below is the same concept Pittsburgh ran on last week’s ugly-looking play to RB Jaylen Warren that saw him pummeled by three Browns’ players, one understandably criticized by analyst Dan Orlovsky.

It’s Warren running into the flat as a “Fast 4” with the receivers to the trips side running routes instead of blocking (as they would on designed passes to Warren, which the Steelers have used many times this year). Here, Pittsburgh picks it up well and isn’t facing a blitz like last week, giving the play time to develop. The Bengals are playing soft zone coverage and Pickett hits rookie TE on a 5-yard curl route. He turns upfield and uses his size and power to churn ahead for YAC for a first down.

It’s the first catch Washington has had that wasn’t off a boot or playaction this season. An actual route for Washington, who is rumbling and stumbling a bit. But it’s 10 yards on 1st and 10 and a first down. Take that every day.

Late in the first half, Pittsburgh trying to get a two-minute drill going. 3×1 formation and again, they take advantage of the Bengals’ soft zone trying to keep things in front. Freiermuth sits down between the two zone defenders and Pickett puts it on him, allowing Freiermuth to turn upfield and get YAC. It’s a 16-yard gain on 1st and 10.

Pittsburgh didn’t get points here but this is a good way to get the drive going and try to get into field goal range.

More the same in the second half. Nothing fancy and the same concept. Bengals again in Cover 2. Top of Pickett’s drop, he hits Freiermuth who is open and turning his back to the QB (“show the QB your numbers” is the coaching point). Not a chunk play but a solid gain. Taking what the defense is giving you.

Finally, how about a non-tight end play? We all understand the Steelers sat down against zone and made some plays or ran down the seam to split safeties. Facing 3rd and 9 in the fourth quarter, the Steelers come out in 2×2. The Bengals are threatening Cover 0 with their “sticks” coverage behind, all DBs basically playing the marker.

Cincinnati brings heat, only dropping a defensive lineman to try and bait the QB if he throws quick/hot. To Pittsburgh’s credit, they pick up the blitz well and Pickett has time to fire over the middle. Diontae Johnson is aligned as #2 in the slot to the top, running an over/crosser. With the DB playing at the sticks, there’s natural separation and Johnson makes a really nice snag to make the catch and gains YAC off it. A 12-yard gain and the chains move, eventually setting up a Chris Boswell field goal.

Kenny Pickett’s QB chart says it all. There’s green (completions) littering the whole map.

Pickett still made the throws he’s most comfortable deep, deep passes down the sideline, with chunk plays to Johnson and Pickens. But he had five completions inside or right on/outside the hashes with a handful more coming between the numbers.

It’s just a well-balanced distribution and finding soft spots in the Bengals’ defense. It’s nothing fancy, don’t pretend like this is mad-genius stuff, we are praising fundamental quarterback play and passing games. Still, it’s a welcomed sight to see Pittsburgh get the basics right as a building block over the final six games.