The Post-Canada Steelers’ Offensive Checklist

Sunday will mark the first game of the post-Matt Canada era, fired by the Pittsburgh Steelers on Tuesday. While many have seen that as a cause for celebration, the team’s change won’t magically or automatically produce results. This unit will have to take tangible steps to improve their production. Much of that will be the execution, especially QB Kenny Pickett, who has left too many plays on the field over the last four weeks.

Still, there’s many things conceptually that the combination of Eddie Faulkner and Mike Sullivan need to show to elevate and maximize the talent on the Steelers’ offense. Make no mistake, there is talent here. Below are four schematic things this new-look group has to do Sunday and throughout the rest of the season.

1. Better Constraint Plays

In other words, building one play off another. Canada seemed to be getting slightly better at this in his third year. Being able to run the same play out of different formations and personnel groupings. But beyond that, the idea of using one play to set up another. To get a defense to think the same play is coming before working off that with something else.

The stretch run game has to be paired with their boot and playaction scheme and their pass concepts should work off each other. I’d love to see a double-move shot deep downfield if that Bengals’ defense gets too aggressive. Set them up with a couple slants early and then work over the top.

2. Utilization of More Interior People (even if not Middle Of Field)

The common complaint is the Steelers lack of middle of the field usage. Which is a fair critique. But I’m more interested in getting middle of the field players involved regardless of the area of the field. Though this passing game should run through Diontae Johnson and George Pickens, it can’t solely run through them. Other players have to get involved. Allen Robinson has five catches in his last five games (three of which came against Cleveland). Calvin Austin has caught three passes since Johnson returned and the team has no vision for him. No tight end has more than 41 yards in a game this season.

These has to be a more consistent way to spread the ball around, which will naturally dot different parts of the field.

3. Situational Playcalling

The true mark of a playcaller. Their role really comes into focus in the “weighty” moments. Red zone, third and goal, fourth down, trying to close out a game with a first down in the final minutes to run out the clock. Often, Canada came up short here. His failed fourth down call against the Houston Texans that ended in a Kenny Pickett injury is among the most recent and notable. Red zone will especially be key for a team who has to maximize their opportunities, ranking 25th in the red zone this year. Under Canada, they never finished better than 23rd inside the 20.

4. More Concepts, Less Independence

In fairness, an issue that preceded Canada. But too often, Pittsburgh’s route tree has been entirely too independent of each other. An idea of “we have great receivers, just have them go win the route,” instead of actually scheming them open. It’ll create more constructive and defined reads for Pickett and put defenders in conflict. They need to stress zone defenders, especially knowing Pickett has struggled against zone more than man. The passing game is too often isolated, especially on third downs and it’s one reason why they’re the 25th-ranked third down offense in football.