ESPN NFL Draft Analyst Identifies Secondary As Steelers’ Biggest Need Ahead Of Offseason

The Pittsburgh Steelers are in the midst of quite a strong run right now, sitting at 6-3 on the season. For the most part, the Steelers are playing well and doing exactly what the goal of every single game is: win.

Yet, it’s never too early to look ahead to the 2024 offseason from a team-building perspective.

Though the Steelers are finding ways to win, the Steelers have some very clear, obvious holes on the roster that will need to be addressed. From the offensive line to the defensive line and even inside linebacker, the Steelers have some key needs.

None might be greater than the secondary though.

ESPN’s Matt Miller, an NFL draft analyst, highlighted defensive back as the Steelers’ biggest need this offseason.

“Addressing the offensive line is always a consideration in Pittsburgh, but the secondary is the bigger need. The Steelers appear to have a building block at one cornerback spot in rookie Joey Porter Jr., but the other side is a weak link with 33-year-old Patrick Peterson starting to show his age,” Miller writes. “The team has 10 interceptions this season and three are by linebackers. A playmaker in the secondary is needed.

“If Kansas City’s L’Jarius Sneed hits free agency, he could be a really good answer, as would Alabama’s Kool-Aid McKinstry or Terrion Arnold in the middle of the draft’s first round.”

The Steelers certainly seem to have hit on Porter at the top of the second round in the 2023 NFL Draft. He’s been a lockdown cornerback since entering the starting lineup a few weeks ago. Porter has allowed just eight receptions on 25 targets on the season for just 136 yards, according to Pro Football Focus.

The issue sits outside of Porter at the position.

Cornerback Levi Wallace has been a real problem for the Steelers, allowing 29 receptions for 414 yards and five touchdowns on 52 targets on the season, according to Pro Football Reference. He’s been relegated to sub-package duties with Porter emerging as a starter.

Peterson was signed to a two-year deal in the offseason. He’s had his ups and downs, including a great play on Sunday against the Green Bay Packers, tipping a pass into the air in the end zone that safety Keanu Neal picked off, keeping the Packers off the board.

But even he has had a rough year in coverage, allowing 29 receptions for 384 yards and four touchdowns.

Pittsburgh doesn’t have much behind Porter, either. Rookie Darius Rush is a piece to try and develop, and Cory Trice Jr. is a long-term project for the Steelers. James Pierre is who he is at this point. The Steelers need to add more, whether that’s through the draft or in free agency at the position again.

As Miller points out, Sneed could be a nice add for the Steelers in free agency. He currently grades out at a low 55.9 from PFF, but has allowed just 23 receptions for 239 yards and no touchdowns on the season for the Chiefs. He has one interception and four pass breakups on the season. He has nine interceptions in his career and has been a consistent piece for the Chiefs as they’ve competed for Super Bowls yearly.

Should he hit the open market, he’d be a hot commodity.

In the draft, Miller highlights a pair of Alabama standouts in McKinstry and Arnold. McKinstry is arguably the best corner in the 2024 NFL Draft and would be a real weapon for the Steelers. Arnold has come on strong this season, pushing his name into a top-50 prospect discussion in the draft class.

There will be options out there for Pittsburgh in the secondary. It’s a major need right now. They’ll need to address that need correctly this offseason.